Adella Pasos' YouTube Channel & Business Strategy TV & for Entrepreneurs Reaches 10k Subscribers

Adella Pasos is among many business leaders of today who care about the future of our people and economy. Her content is humorous, yet inspiring and shows entrepreneurs the exact steps needed to start the process smoothly. Each video leaves a subscriber feeling optimistic about becoming an entrepreneur and creating a legacy.

Business Strategy TV has gained popularity globally. Adella invites fans, followers and subscribers to sign up for her email list to connect with her and get free marketing tips. As an author and tv host, Pasos also accepts and works with a multitude of global brand partnerships. This allows her to share software, programs and tools with her audience that many have not yet discovered. Reaching 10,000 subscribers is a new milestone for Adella Pasos and she looks forward to creating even more valuable content in the future.

Adella Pasos is an entrepreneur and marketing expert who makes a difference. She has grown brands from scratch, worked with startups and small businesses, and Fortune 500 corporations too. She has revealed to her clients the ability to access their niche market via online, social media, mobile, merchandising, and events. Another of her popular shows is the "What's Your Game Plan TV" show, which features free expert advice, growth strategies, free tips and trends, and tools to make a business succeed. She can be found on IMDB, Instagram, YouTube and her official website.

About Global Business PR

Global Business PR is one of the world's largest media agencies who work with celebrities, influencers, speakers and authors in the business world.

Press Contact:

Jessica Mane

800-390-2302

SOURCE Global Business PR