Adelman Introduces Platform as a Service Model

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adelman Travel, a top 10 travel management company and leading business process outsource (BPO) provider specializing in travel and expense management, has unveiled their new Platform as a Service (PaaS) business model. This integrated platform delivers sophisticated workforce management and a host of other services including omni-channel servicing, artificial intelligence, flight disruption prediction, expense integration at the API level and all products in Adelman's technology stack.

"We're very excited about the change and growth we've experienced over the last 12 months," said Andy McGraw, CEO of Adelman Travel. "Providing leading edge technology has always been a core focus for us. We've also taken a 'mobile first' strategy by delivering everything on our platform via mobile, and then bringing it to the desktop if beneficial. This is apparent in our Ava (Adelman Virtual Assistant) mobile app, which we delivered to clients earlier this year. With Ava, our focus is on the end-user. We're now able to provide a broad range of services through a single platform."

As part of the strategy to improve the end-user experience, Adelman has implemented omni-channel servicing that allows the traveler to communicate or transact through the channel of their choosing, whether online or via phone, email or SMS. These contact methods are currently available on the Ava app with chat functionality on the horizon.

Artificial Intelligence is a major component of Ava. Currently Ava offers flight disruption and cancellation forecasting, which is powered by AI technology. All flights are assigned a color and number coding based on the likelihood of them being cancelled or delayed.

"We'll continue to incorporate other AI functionality into Ava, including during the booking process," said McGraw. "As travelers make reservations via the mobile app, Ava will learn their booking patterns and preferences and will begin to make suggestions based on those."

Through Ava, travelers and travel arrangers can access up to three years of invoices for expense report processing. Additionally, travelers have access to their company's travel policy and key metrics, which allows them to compare their trip costs versus the company budget, resulting in travel decisions that are beneficial to traveler and company alike.

About Adelman Travel Group:



Adelman Travel Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based headquartered diversified travel services company with more than $650 million in annual revenue and 350 employees and a client retention rate over 98%. Adelman specializes in corporate travel and expense management, global consolidations, travel technologies, digital expertise along with a massive commitment to serving clients. At Adelman, we believe we exist for the sole purpose of making our customers successful. In addition to corporate and business travel, Adelman operates 'myAdelman' for small businesses, Adelman Vacations, Chamber Discoveries for chamber of commerce travel, Adelman Summit for meeting and incentive travel, Food and Wine Trails for experiential travel along with affinity travel and travel fulfilment services. Adelman operates in the U.S. with 8 regional solutions centers, corporate on-sites and an extensive virtual network. Learn more at www.adelmantravel.com and connect with us on facebook.com/adelmantravel, twitter.com/adelmantravel, linkedin.com/company/adelman-travel-group, youtube.com/adelmantravel. "We're building Fans, not just Customers!"

SOURCE Adelman Travel Group

