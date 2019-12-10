Adelman Travel Accelerates Savings as a Top-tier Elite SAP Concur Partner

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adelman Travel, one of the first travel management companies to earn SAP Concur's Elite TMC Partner designation, has added recurring online booking tool site audits to the company's arsenal of travel program solutions.

"When a corporate client initially implements the SAP Concur online booking tool, there are many configuration options to choose from, and they may not thoroughly consider all of them during the implementation process," said Ivan Imana, Adelman Travel's CIO. "For example, they may pick a lowest logical fare setting that made sense at the time, but reviewing it later, they find it wasn't the right fit. An audit helps companies gain better visibility into what's working and what isn't."

One of the requirements for Elite TMC status is certification on Concur Travel in order to provide expert implementation and support of the online booking tool. Adelman has two internal teams to offer full support—a frontline team to assist users and a back-of-house team that provides full implementation, site administration and trouble-shooting expertise. This second team conducts the site audits.

"Our support team searches for parameters and configuration settings that may not look right and makes recommendations on what could work better," said Imana. "Companies can then see the potential holes in policy or additional opportunities for savings and compliance."

Adelman Travel, a longtime partner of SAP Concur, has been recognized for superior delivery of solutions. They are a past recipient of the SAP Concur Innovation Award for leveraging their API integration to import TripLink data into their reporting platform to provide their clients with a complete picture of their travel spend.

"Our clients are looking to overcome challenges in managing their travel spend, and as an Elite TMC Partner we have embraced all of SAP Concur's solutions to fully optimize our clients' travel programs," said Imana.

Adelman offers these site audits in conjunction with their one-day myGarage experience, which takes a deep dive into a corporate client's entire travel program.

About Adelman Travel

Adelman Travel, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been providing clients with high-quality corporate travel management services for over 30 years, and continues to evolve into one of the largest and most respected TMCs in North America. Adelman specializes in creating customized travel and expense management programs to meet the unique needs of each corporate client. Adelman Travel is a member of the BCD Global Travel Network, operating in 109 locations worldwide, providing global, regional and local expertise. Adelman Travel's additional business lines include: Adelman Vacations, Chamber Discoveries and Food and Wine Trails along with reward travel and fulfilment services. To learn more about Adelman Travel, visit: www.adelmantravel.com.

