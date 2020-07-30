Adelman Travel introduces Ava Desktop, the first of its kind travel platform built to empower travel arrangers

MILWAUKEE, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adelman Travel has released Ava Desktop, a personal computer version of its mobile app, designed for travel arrangers and executive administrators.

Ava Desktop enables those who book travel for others to manage all traveler profiles, upcoming trips and invoices, plus access company travel policies, from a single source on their desktop. The platform also offers the ability to book travel, book air via artificial intelligence and reach a travel consultant via chat, phone or email for instant help. Other features include flight delay risk notifications for booked flights and access to Covid-19 travel information such as cleaning standards and health alerts.

"Ava Desktop is the next phase of our mobile-first strategy," said Jennifer Torre, Adelman Travel's VP of Technology. "Our technology development always begins with a mobile foundation, where it is easily accessible to the traveler, then we move it to the desktop. Ava (Adelman Virtual Assistant) is our version of the super app, and in today's travel environment, a robust mobile app with access to critical travel information is more important than ever."

The Ava mobile app offers travelers features such as hotel neighborhood safety scores, which provide insights in seven categories including women's safety, physical harm, political freedoms and LGBTQ; a flight risk indicator, which uses artificial intelligence to accurately predict the likelihood of delay or cancellation; omnichannel support; access to company travel policy and useful quick links.

"Our differentiator is our approach to how we develop proprietary solutions that will optimize our customers' programs," said Andy McGraw, Adelman Travel's CEO. "The Ava mobile app and Ava Desktop integrate with our other technology solutions, both proprietary and third party, and we remain in complete control of the experience. Our focus is always on innovation. Whether that means developing entirely new features or redesigning them for an even better user experience, our mission is to create solutions that enhance the customer's experience end-to-end."

The Ava mobile app and Ava Desktop Platform are available exclusively to customers of Adelman Travel. To learn more about Adelman's Ava Desktop Technology, visit: www.adelmantravel.com/ava-desktop

About Adelman Travel

Adelman Travel, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been providing clients with high-quality corporate travel management services for over 30 years, and continues to evolve into one of the largest and most respected TMCs in North America. Adelman specializes in creating customized travel and expense management programs to meet the unique needs of each corporate client. Adelman Travel is a wholly owned business subsidiary of BCD Travel, operating in 109 locations worldwide, providing global, regional and local expertise. Adelman Travel's additional business lines include: Adelman Vacations, Chamber Discoveries and Food and Wine Trails along with reward travel and fulfilment services. To learn more about Adelman Travel, visit: www.adelmantravel.com.

