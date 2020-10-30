Adelphia Recovery Trust Announces $6.7 Million Final Liquidating Distribution

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adelphia Recovery Trust (the "Trust") announced today that it made a final liquidating distribution of $6.7 million in cash payable to holders of interests in the Trust pursuant to the First Modified Fifth Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of Adelphia Communications Corporation and Certain Affiliated Debtors, dated as of January 3, 2007, as Confirmed (the "Plan"). A record date of October 23, 2020 was established by the Trust for purposes of this final liquidating distribution.

A chart summarizing the final liquidating distribution of cash to be made to each series of interests in the Trust is available in the "Important Documents Adelphia Recovery Trust" section of Adelphia's website at: http://www.adelphiarestructuring.com/RecoveryTrust.aspx

A letter with additional information concerning the final liquidating distribution is being delivered to holders and is available in the "Important Documents Adelphia Recovery Trust" section of Adelphia's website at http://www.adelphiarestructuring.com/RecoveryTrust.aspx.

Interest holder inquiries regarding Trust distributions under the Plan should be directed to [email protected].

About Adelphia Recovery Trust

The Adelphia Recovery Trust is a Delaware Statutory Trust formed pursuant to the First Modified Fifth Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of Adelphia Communications Corporation and Certain Affiliated Debtors, which became effective February 13, 2007. The Trust dissolved on December 31, 2016 (the "Dissolution Date") pursuant to the Plan, Declaration of Trust, and the September 22, 2015 court order. Pursuant to the Plan and Declaration of Trust, the Trust will terminate upon completion of liquidation and wind up activities of Adelphia Communications Corporation. The Trustees shall continue to act until the Trustees' duties under the Plan have been fully performed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) contained in this release, including statements that address future plans, goals, expectations, activities, events or developments are forward-looking statements. The Trust has tried, where possible, to use words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "forecast," "initiative," "objective," "goal," "project," "outlook," "priorities," "target," "evaluate," "pursue," "seek," "potential," "continue," "designed," "impact," "may," "would," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. The Trust cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized, as actual results may differ materially from those identified or implied in any forward-looking statement. Among the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially are the following: changes in or interpretations of laws, regulations and policies; and the tax effects of various aspects of the Plan and the Trust. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The Trust does not undertake a duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

SOURCE Adelphia Recovery Trust

