Adelpo Purchasing Collaborates with Amazon Business

Adelpo first integrated with Amazon Business in 2016 using "PunchOut" technology. The PunchOut integration allows users to create their shopping cart using Amazon Business. During the checkout process, the cart is transferred to Adelpo Purchasing where it can be routed for approval. Using the Integrated Search in combination with the existing PunchOut integration, users can get fast, real-time Amazon Business product search results and pricing right from their Adelpo Purchasing store.

The Adelpo brand, whose name is short for ADvanced ELectronic Purchase Order, believes that integrations are the key to long-term success, both for them and their customers. They will integrate with almost any 3rd party system, with or without an API. For the tech nerds, the integration technologies they support include EDI, XML, cXML, SOAP, HL7, OCR, flat files and, their personal favorite, REST APIs. For the non-techies, more integrations means less busywork and more time to focus on the important stuff. "And for the C-suite types, integrations are dollar signs to bottom lines," says Hollie Brogunier, Adelpo's Software Team Lead.

Adelpo, LLC was formed in 2006 by a group of healthcare and IT veterans that identified and understood the challenges and inefficiencies of the procurement process in the long-term care industry. While the Adelpo Purchasing platform is no longer specific to long-term care, Adelpo has grown to offer other long-term care software solutions such as Adelpo Admissions & Referral Management as well as Ancillary Charge Capture and Central Supply Order Management software. For more information, please call (954) 572-7488 or email [email protected].

