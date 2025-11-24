Ademi & Fruchter LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against DexCom, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & Fruchter LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM). The investigation results from inaccurate statements DexCom made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on DexCom's representations that its latest blood glucose monitor devise, the G7, was of high quality and manufactured with parts and processes previously approved by the FDA. Recent reports have detailed that these representations were false and that the Dexcom had changed the material it was using as the sensor membrane coating, swapping from a compound produced by a third-party supplier to an in-house formulation. DexCom did not inform the FDA or investors of this change, despite the fact that it was deviating from the formulation with which the G7 had been granted FDA approval.

The investigation covers the period between January 8, 2024 and September 17, 2025.

