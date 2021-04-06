Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MILWAUKEE, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Acadia (NASDAQ: ACAD). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Acadia may have made regarding its financial results, business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Acadia properly disclosed the facts underlying its supplemental new drug application for NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia. On March 8, Acadia announced that the FDA had "identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time" with respect to its NUPLAZID® application. On April 5, Acadia announced that the FDA had rejected the NUPLAZID® application because it lacks substantial evidence of effectiveness to support approval.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Related Links

http://www.ademilaw.com

