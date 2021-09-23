Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Eargo, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Eargo may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/eargo-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Eargo properly disclosed its compliance with Federal law with respect to insurance reimbursement claims Eargo was submitting on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/eargo-inc.

