Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against IonQ, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ). The investigation results from inaccurate statements IonQ may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether IonQ's reported revenues were dependent on federal government "backdoor earmarks". IonQ may have inflated both the amount and the nature of its revenue. The investigation also focuses on sales by IonQ executives of almost $400 million worth of IonQ stock.

