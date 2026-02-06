Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Stellantis N.V.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Stellantis may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Stellantis was suffering from "poor operational execution" in its strategy to increase sales of electronic vehicles and improve the quality control of its manufacturing processes.

