Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud of Triterras, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT) resulting from inaccurate statements Triterras made regarding its financial statements and prospects.

The investigation focuses on whether Triterras properly disclosed the extent and characteristics of its relationship with Rhodium Resources Pte. Ltd and the extent to which Triterras was vulnerable to potential conflicts and adverse business consequences from Srinivas Koneru's control of both Triterras and Rhodium. Srinivas Koneru is Triterras' founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Office. According to its December 17, 2020 filing with the SEC, "Rhodium was instrumental to the initial launch of the Company's Kratos platform and the platform's attractiveness to the commodities trading and trade financings communities" and "substantially all of the users of the Kratos platform during the year ended February 29, 2020 were referred to the platform by Rhodium and its subsidiaries who accounted for 26.5% of the Company's revenues."

On December 17, 2020, Rhodium informed Triterras that Rhodium was seeking a moratorium order to shield Rhodium from creditor actions while Rhodium prepared a restructuring of its debts and continue its business as a going concern.

