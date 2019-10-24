aden + anais introduces the snuggle knit collection

"The new snuggle knit collection is exciting for our consumers and for our brand – it offers new variety for our consumers, expands our portfolio beyond muslin and is a nice complement to our existing collections," said Christina Campisi, Director of Integrated Marketing, aden + anais. "As the newest addition to our family, we think babies and parents are going to fall in love with the snuggly softness, versatility and feel of snuggle knit."

Soft as a mother's touch, this new collection offers products ideal for newborns and toddlers, and is available in three prints – heather grey, rosettes and navy stripe. It's also the perfect gift and comes in three gift set options: a newborn gift set, swaddle gift set and gown + hat set. snuggle knit product details and pricing, which may vary by retailer, are outlined below:

snuggle knit Gift Sets ($29.95, $34.95, and $59.95)

The snuggle knit newborn gift sets ($59.95), snuggle knit swaddle gift set ($34.95), and snuggle knit gown and hat set ($29.95) are a perfect gift to welcome a new baby into the world.

The newborn gift set comes with a knotted gown, swaddle blanket, hat and bandana bib and is available in all three prints.

The snuggle knit swaddle gift set comes with a hat and one swaddle blanket, and is available in all three prints.

The snuggle knit gown and hat set includes a one-size-fits-all knotted baby hat that grows with little ones and a knotted gown with an easy access tie bottom. Available in all three prints.

snuggle knit knotted gown ($24.95, 0-3 months)

Tricky nighttime diaper changes are a thing of the past with the snuggle knit knotted gown's innovative tie bottom. The flexible neckline, for easy changing, allows baby to slip in and out without the need to pull the gown over their head. An additional clever design feature is the inclusion of fold-over cuffs to prevent any accidental scratches.

snuggle knit hat ($11.95, 0-3 months)

The adorable snuggle knit hat grows with baby thanks to its clever stretchy fabric and is designed to be worn all year round, keeping baby snug as a bug.

snuggle knit swaddle blanket ($24.95)

The ultra-versatile snuggle knit swaddle blanket is designed to be loved from birth and beyond. Great for bedtime snuggles, during tummy time or as a nursing cover, changing mat and much more.

snuggle knit lovey ($19.95)

Perfect for babies and toddlers alike, the snuggle knit lovey comforter will be much-loved by little ones thanks to its stretchy and super soft design that will provide calm and comfort at any time of the day.

snuggle knit multi-Use cover ($29.95)

The adaptive design of the snuggle knit multi-use cover can be used in six different ways, make this the perfect car seat, swing cover or highchair cover, or infinity scarf for mom.

The snuggle knit collection is easy to care for and machine washable, and is available for purchase at adenandanais.com, on Amazon, at U.S. retailers including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and Saks Fifth Avenue, and at select specialty boutiques across the country. The snuggle knit collection will also be available in Canada at select retailers including Indigo.ca, Snugglebugz, West Coast Kids, Nordstrom, Hudson Bay, and Babies R Us Canada.

About aden + anais

Since 2006, the aden + anais® brand has brought the Australian legacy of cotton muslin to the forefront of modern baby care. The award-winning collection includes a full range of multi-purpose swaddles, burpy bibs®, dream blankets™, sleeping bags, nursery bedding and more. The company, which has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Japan, and additional distribution across Australia, Canada, France and Germany, has sold more than 25 million swaddles in 65 countries worldwide. For more information on the aden + anais brand and product collections, please visit www.adenandanais.com and follow us on Instagram @adenandanais.

