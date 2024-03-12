Adena Health earns central Ohio's only certification for advanced total hip and knee replacement

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not often that someone looks forward to having multiple surgical procedures.

But that was the case for Adena Health patient Christy Russell, who just months after having a right knee replacement performed by Mark Lesh, MD, with Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute was preparing for a left knee replacement.

"I was looking forward to having it done," Christy said, noting that her positive experience with the right knee procedure had put any concerns aside. "I tell everybody that I had the best possible experience from start to finish with both knees. It was amazing."

That high level of specialized care provided to Christy and other patients at Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute has resulted in a renewal of its advanced total hip and knee replacement certification by The Joint Commission, a noted health care certification and accreditation organization.

Adena Regional Medical Center is one of only nine hospitals in the state to have earned advanced total hip and knee replacement certification, and the only one in the central Ohio area.

"Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute's advanced total joint certification program is focused on providing the best value and experience to our patients," said Dr. Lesh. "Our program demonstrates that we are dedicated to following the most current best-practice guidelines and providing the highest quality of care our patients can trust that is close to home in the rural communities we serve."

Individuals such as Christy, 69, would agree, as she has seen a noticeable improvement in her quality of life since her two procedures.

"It has had an amazing impact on my life," Christy said. "Things you take for granted, like walking into the grocery store, I'm not dreading anymore. I'm able to keep up with my grandchildren much better and I can go up and down steps normally now.

"It's so wonderful to be pain free. You just don't realize how much your knees are hurting until you have these procedures done and your knees are noticeably better."

Christy's positive experience didn't end with Dr. Lesh and his staff. She was thankful for the efforts of her entire care team, which included interventional pain management specialist Andrew Porter, DO, providing her with a nerve stimulator device that aided in recovery, and for the anesthesiologists, the staff at Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute, and those with Adena's rehabilitation team who helped get her back on her feet.

"I can't say enough nice things about the whole experience," Christy said. "It's an absolutely amazing facility and everything worked like clockwork. I would highly recommend it."

Before awarding the certification renewal, The Joint Commission performed a rigorous, unannounced on-site review of the program, evaluating compliance with all related certification standards through firsthand observations and interviews. Those standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients.

Additional care services within Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute that also hold advanced certifications by The Joint Commission include shoulder, spine and primary stroke care.

What The Joint Commission certification provides patients is the confidence that the quality and safety of the care they are receiving meets the highest possible standards and follows the most up-to-date best practices and research.

"Advanced total hip and knee replacement certification recognizes health care organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care," said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing officer for The Joint Commission. "We commend Adena Health for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality, and more compassionate care for individuals served."

Situated on the campus of Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, OH the five-story, 111,000-square-foot Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute is home to Adena's specialized care for orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, neurology, podiatry and interventional pain management in a hotel-like, concierge atmosphere.

For more about Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute, its providers, full range of services, and to schedule an appointment, call 740-779-4598 or visit Adena.org/AOSI.

Adena Health

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit and locally governed health care organization delivering on its mission, "called to serve our communities," for more than 125 years. A regional economic catalyst, Adena Health is composed of more than 4,200 employees – including more than 200 physicians and 150 advanced practice providers. With hospitals containing a total of 341 beds, regional health centers, emergency and urgent care services, and primary and specialty care practices, Adena Health serves more than 400,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio through its network of more than 40 locations. Its hospitals include the 266-bed Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe and three 25-bed critical access hospitals—Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House; Adena Greenfield Medical Center in Greenfield; and Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. Adena Health specialty services include orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, pediatric and women's health, and oncology services.

