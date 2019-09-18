ADEPT Driver to Share Crash Reduction Science with Insurance Innovators at InsureTech Connect

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEPT Driver®, a company that develops crash avoidance training programs for drivers of all ages, will showcase their science-based programs at InsureTech Connect 2019 in Las Vegas September 23-25. Billed as the world's largest gathering of insurance leaders and innovators, InsureTech Connect is a summit focused on transformation and innovation in the insurance industry ecosystem.

Insurance companies partner with ADEPT Driver because of its unique approach that uses neurocognitive psychometrics to treat the leading causes of crashes. Insurers that partner with ADEPT report reductions of 30% in crash frequency and 51% in bodily injury costs among drivers that complete ADEPT's flagship product, teenSMART®, resulting in fewer claims and improved loss ratios.

"ADEPT Driver products complement insurance-industry telematics that identify poor driving behavior," said Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver. "ADEPT's training programs fix those problems, including technology-induced inattention, a factor in many crashes. This leads to reduced claims, and gives our insurance partners access to important data that is used to refine predictive analytics and models that use machine learning and artificial intelligence."

ADEPT will host hands-on demonstrations of its crash-reduction training products at Booth 401 at the InsureTech Connect Expo, and will discuss how insurers can use ADEPT's crash reduction results and data to strategically price products and underwrite policies with better accuracy.

"Our insurance partners gain a competitive advantage when they encourage their customers to use ADEPT Driver products," Dr. Harkness continued. "Their customers experience fewer and less severe crashes, and insurers gain data that helps them select and retain higher value/lower risk customers, decrease loss costs, and improve profitability. The data we collect is a treasure trove of crash avoidance skill measures that is used to improve machine learning, artificial Intelligence and predictive analytics. We look forward to meeting with other innovators in the industry to discuss how partners can use ADEPT's data to improve their bottom line."

All ADEPT products are embedded with ADEPT's proven crash reduction science and are designed to deliver reduced crash frequency and severity. ADEPT Driver's product line is customized for drivers of every age range, including:

teenSMART®, an award-winning program for young drivers that is approved for insurance discounts by forty-nine state departments of insurance due to its proven crash reduction

ADEPT Driver for ages 20-60 (available December 2019 )

Lifelong Driver® for ages 55+, recognized for mature driver insurance discounts by leading insurance carriers and motor vehicle departments in selected states

ADEPT Driver for fleet drivers (available Spring 2020)

