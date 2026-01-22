Adept Group Recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in AI and Data Tools for Packaging EPR Reports

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adept (www.adeptpackaging.com) today announced that it has been named as a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in AI and Data Tools for Packaging EPR Reports. This reflects Adept's excellence in supporting organizations navigate the growing complexity of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation with AdeptEPR AI (www.adepteprai.com), the company's enterprise-grade software platform for managing their EPR programs.

As packaging laws expand across the U.S. and Europe, companies facing growing demand for expertise, reporting and eco-modulation. AdeptEPR AI combines regulatory expertise, AI-powered search, and intelligent data governance to help packaging, sustainability, procurement, and supply chain teams quickly interpret evolving requirements by providing instant expertise, report generation, fee forecasting, eco-modulation and overall EPR program management dashboards with automated notifications.

"Adept is focused on solving the industry's hardest packaging and sustainability challenges. We have deep expertise in packaging data reporting software, as well as 18 years, a combined 1,600 years of combined expertise in changing packaging to make it more sustainable and having done so for over 300 of the worlds most respected companies and iconic brands. This makes AdeptEPR AI uniquely capable to support reporting alongside making the mandated packaging changes to optimize EPR fees" said Prateek Lal, CEO of Adept Group.

"AdeptEPR AI empowers teams who can't wait months to gather or clean data," said Warren Smith, Product and Technology Lead, Adept Group. "With EPR now a board-level topic, timely and transparent insight and compliance action is essential."

Source: Gartner Report, Cool Vendors in AI and Data Tools for Packaging EPR Reports, By John Blake, October 2025.

