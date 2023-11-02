Adept Wins Prestigious MAME Awards for Outstanding Design and Merchandising

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adept Development, Architecture, and Construction, an innovator in the real estate development industry, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with two awards at the annual MAME (Marketing and Merchandising Excellence) Awards, presented by the Greater Sales & Marketing Council and Building Industry Association of Southern California.

The company's outstanding achievements were recognized in the following categories:

Best Architectural Design of an Individual Attached Home Plan – Priced over $1.5 Million Award Recipient: Domaine 39 - Penthouse 7002

Design by: Adept Urban

Interior Design by: Adept Interiors Best Interior Merchandising of an Attached Home Plan priced over $2 Million Award Recipient: Domaine 39 - Penthouse

Design by: Adept Urban

Interior Design by: Adept Interiors

These awards were presented by a panel of respected judges who dedicated their time to evaluating entries in various categories, including product design, graphics, marketing materials, and overall advertising campaigns. Adept's award-winning work in architectural design and interior merchandising stood out among the field of entrants.

Upon receiving the awards, Adept CEO Patrick Chraghchian stated, "We are immensely proud to receive these prestigious MAME Awards. They are a testament to the dedication and talent of our team, who consistently strive for excellence in all facets of our work. These awards affirm our commitment to creating innovative, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing spaces that enhance the quality of life for our clients and communities."

Adept Development, Architecture, and Construction is known for its strategic approach to real estate development, focusing on transparency, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. The company integrates key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its business practices, aiming to minimize environmental impacts, improve social conditions, and maintain an independent and diverse advisory board.

Adept has been consistently acknowledged by the industry with recognition and awards, showcasing its ongoing commitment to successful projects and excellence in development.

For more information about Adept Development, Architecture, and Construction, please visit www.AdeptUrban.com.

Contact: Ardy Kassakhian Communications Officer at Adept Development

Email: [email protected] Telephone: (818) 434-8076

SOURCE Adept Urban