Adept Wins Prestigious MAME Awards for Outstanding Design and Merchandising

News provided by

Adept Urban

02 Nov, 2023, 15:46 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adept Development, Architecture, and Construction, an innovator in the real estate development industry, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with two awards at the annual MAME (Marketing and Merchandising Excellence) Awards, presented by the Greater Sales & Marketing Council and Building Industry Association of Southern California.

The company's outstanding achievements were recognized in the following categories:

  1. Best Architectural Design of an Individual Attached Home Plan – Priced over $1.5 Million
    • Award Recipient: Domaine 39 - Penthouse 7002
    • Design by: Adept Urban
    • Interior Design by: Adept Interiors
  2. Best Interior Merchandising of an Attached Home Plan priced over $2 Million
    • Award Recipient: Domaine 39 - Penthouse
    • Design by: Adept Urban
    • Interior Design by: Adept Interiors

These awards were presented by a panel of respected judges who dedicated their time to evaluating entries in various categories, including product design, graphics, marketing materials, and overall advertising campaigns. Adept's award-winning work in architectural design and interior merchandising stood out among the field of entrants.

Upon receiving the awards, Adept CEO Patrick Chraghchian stated, "We are immensely proud to receive these prestigious MAME Awards. They are a testament to the dedication and talent of our team, who consistently strive for excellence in all facets of our work. These awards affirm our commitment to creating innovative, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing spaces that enhance the quality of life for our clients and communities."

Adept Development, Architecture, and Construction is known for its strategic approach to real estate development, focusing on transparency, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. The company integrates key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its business practices, aiming to minimize environmental impacts, improve social conditions, and maintain an independent and diverse advisory board.

Adept has been consistently acknowledged by the industry with recognition and awards, showcasing its ongoing commitment to successful projects and excellence in development.

For more information about Adept Development, Architecture, and Construction, please visit www.AdeptUrban.com

Contact: Ardy Kassakhian Communications Officer at Adept Development

Email: [email protected] Telephone: (818) 434-8076

SOURCE Adept Urban

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.