Adeptia Strengthens Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for AI-Ready Data and Intelligent ETL

New executive leaders join as enterprises accelerate investments in AI-ready data infrastructure

JUPITER, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeptia, the intelligent ETL platform for enterprise data automation, today announced the appointment of three senior executives to support the company's next phase of growth and innovation: Tim Bond, Chief Product Officer; Jill Ransome, Vice President of Marketing; and John Moore, Vice President of Revenue Operations. The leadership additions reflect Adeptia's continued investment in helping enterprises modernize how they integrate, govern, and operationalize data in an AI-driven world.

Organizations in highly regulated industries are seeking modern alternatives to traditional integration and ETL approaches to support automation, AI, and digital transformation. The company's Intelligent ETL platform creates a trusted foundation for AI initiatives by connecting data across systems, automating workflows, and improving visibility into business operations.

Adeptia Automate enables organizations to transform complex, raw data into operational intelligence. Unlike traditional ETL, which was designed for predictable data flowing between known systems, Adeptia Intelligent ETL helps organizations manage today's increasingly complex business data. The platform uses AI to design and optimize pipelines while applying industry-specific business rules to deliver trusted, consistent outcomes.

"As enterprises race to deploy AI, they're discovering that success relies heavily on having trusted, accessible, and actionable data," said Charles Nardi, CEO of Adeptia. "Our leadership will be instrumental as we continue helping organizations transform fragmented data into trusted, AI-ready information that powers automation, operational intelligence, and business growth."

Ransome will lead global marketing strategy and execution, expanding Adeptia's market presence and driving awareness of the company's Intelligent ETL approach to enterprise data automation; Bond will oversee product strategy and innovation, advancing the company's AI-native platform as the foundation organizations rely on to build, orchestrate and scale their data workflows; and Moore will lead revenue operations initiatives focused on scaling go-to-market performance, improving operational efficiency, and supporting customer growth.

Prior to joining Adeptia, Ransome held senior marketing leadership roles across enterprise software and technology organizations, driving brand growth, demand generation, and market expansion at SaaS companies, including Jitterbit, Tangoe, and Unite Us. Bond was a senior product advisor at various software companies, including Nymbl, Jitterbit, and Zudy, bringing more than a decade of experience leading product strategy and development across data, integration, and enterprise software. Moore has extensive expertise in building scalable revenue operations functions that align sales, marketing, and customer success teams across various industries, at Intapp, Meltwater, and Nolan Transportation Group.

Discover how Adeptia helps organizations solve the hardest problems in enterprise data integration at www.adeptia.com.

About Adeptia

Adeptia is the Intelligent ETL platform that helps enterprises automate complex operational workflows across systems, teams, business partners and AI agents. Unlike traditional ETL tools designed for point-to-point integrations, Adeptia is purpose-built to handle complex, real-world data across highly regulated industries where accuracy, compliance, and reliability are critical. Drawing on more than 25 years of enterprise automation experience, Adeptia combines AI-native automation, industry templates, document intelligence, and curated knowledge bases to transform fragmented data into trusted operational outcomes. The result is trusted, AI-ready data that powers operational workflows, business decisions, partner ecosystems, and enterprise-ready AI initiatives with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Learn more at www.adeptia.com.

Colleen Martin

Zer0 to 5ive (for Adeptia)

[email protected]

SOURCE Adeptia Inc.