Adeptia Makes Integrations AI-Observable with Adeptia Automate 5.2

New release of AI-Native Intelligent Data Automation™ platform includes MCP server, enabling AI assistants and users to query and diagnose integration challenges in real time

JUPITER, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeptia, an AI-native platform for Intelligent Data Automation, today announced Adeptia Automate 5.2, a new release that makes enterprise integrations directly accessible to AI. At the core of the release is a native Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that allows AI assistants and users to query, monitor, and diagnose integration environments in real time without relying on dashboards.

Adeptia Automate 5.2 enables both users and AI agents to access workflow status, execution history, and system diagnostics via natural-language or tool-based queries. These responses are powered by insights derived from decades of real-world integration experience, helping organizations resolve issues faster and operate more efficiently, especially in highly regulated industries such as insurance and financial services.

This release reflects a broader shift in enterprise architecture: integration platforms are evolving from static pipelines into AI-accessible systems. By making integrations observable and queryable, Automate 5.2 gives teams and AI agents direct visibility into how data moves across systems—accelerating troubleshooting and improving operational control.

Instead of navigating dashboards, users can prompt:

"Show me the last executions for this integration."

"Run diagnostics on the production environment."

"Which workflows failed today?"

The platform returns real-time insights, reducing manual troubleshooting and improving operational visibility.

Customers benefit from:

AI trained on thousands of real enterprise integrations

Built-in industry mappings and validation rules

Faster partner onboarding and reduced implementation risk

"Our customers don't just need automation; they need to understand what's happening across their integrations in real time," says Charles Nardi, CEO, Adeptia. "Adeptia Automate 5.2 allows teams and AI assistants to interact directly with integration environments using the tools they already work in. That means faster answers, less friction, and better decisions."

Built for First-Mile Data – complex, external data that enters the enterprise – Adeptia transforms messy inputs into usable intelligence. With Automate 5.2, that intelligence becomes accessible to both humans and AI, enabling monitoring and action without custom logic or manual intervention.

Additional enhancements include:

AI-assisted development

Enhancements to the AI Mapping Co-Pilot improve mapping accuracy and reduce development time. File uploads, persistent chat history, and reusable business rules provide greater context and flexibility.

Enhancements to the AI Mapping Co-Pilot improve mapping accuracy and reduce development time. File uploads, persistent chat history, and reusable business rules provide greater context and flexibility. Seamless upgrades

Customers can migrate from earlier Adeptia platforms without having to rebuild integrations. Schema conversion, workflow portability, and seamless upgrades simplify ongoing adoption.

Customers can migrate from earlier Adeptia platforms without having to rebuild integrations. Schema conversion, workflow portability, and seamless upgrades simplify ongoing adoption. Enterprise performance improvements

Infrastructure updates enhance performance, reliability, and security for large-scale, mission-critical workloads.

For more information about Adeptia Automate 5.2, visit www.adeptia.com.

About Adeptia

Adeptia is the AI-native platform for Intelligent Data Automation™ built to solve the hardest problem in enterprise data integration: First-Mile Data™. Its platform, Adeptia Automate, enables organizations to transform complex, external data into structured, actionable intelligence. By combining the speed of AI with the trust, scale, and expertise enterprises require, Adeptia helps organizations accelerate onboarding, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency. Trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide for more than 25 years, Adeptia turns raw data into vertical intelligence. Learn more at https://www.adeptia.com.

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SOURCE Adeptia Inc.