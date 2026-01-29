Adeptia Unveils New Accelerator Pack for Retirement Benefits Enrollment, Transforming Disconnected Enrollment Data into Validated, Record-Ready Inputs

Adeptia Automate helps financial services teams move from manual processing to scalable, intelligent data automation

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeptia , the leader in intelligent data automation™, today announced the release of Adeptia Automate™ for Retirement Benefits Enrollment, helping financial services teams to streamline the messy process of retirement benefits enrollment with its Intelligent Data Automation™ platform. Adeptia Automate transforms messy, disconnected enrollment data into validated, record-ready inputs – faster, easier, and at scale.

Retirement benefits enrollment is a slow, multi-step process, complicated by fragmented data and manual workflows; it is often slowed by inconsistent formats, manual validation across HRIS platforms, brokers, and third-party administrators, and data fragmentation. Adeptia Automate eliminates these bottlenecks by intelligently ingesting, normalizing, and validating enrollment data from any source or format, delivering clean, record-ready inputs directly into record-keeping systems. The result is faster enrollment, significantly reduced manual effort, earlier revenue recognition, and a more accelerated time to value.

"Enrolling new retirement accounts shouldn't delay funding, contributions, or participant access," said Charles Nardi, CEO of Adeptia. "But far too often, record keepers and benefits providers are forced to slow down because employee, payroll, and plan-selection data arrives fragmented, incomplete, and in different formats from HR systems, brokers, and TPAs. With Adeptia Automate, we are solving that problem to enable faster enrollment and better participant outcomes."

Drawing on decades of experience handling highly sensitive financial, customer, and third-party data, Adeptia enables banks, insurers, and financial institutions to standardize and validate incoming data while meeting strict regulatory and compliance requirements. These solutions create a shared, trusted data foundation that improves collaboration across business, IT, risk, and compliance teams, accelerating onboarding, integration, and decision-making without compromising governance, security, or regulatory confidence.

The Adeptia Enrollment Accelerator empowers financial services teams to onboard and enroll participant data faster by leveraging reusable templates, built-in validation, and compliance-ready deployment options. It is now available as a turnkey solution via the Adeptia Automate platform. For more information on Adeptia and its Retirement Benefits Enrollment Accelerator, visit https://www.adeptia.com .

Adeptia is the intelligent data automation company that helps enterprises manage first-mile data at scale to power smarter business operations. Its AI-powered connectivity platform, Adeptia Automate, makes data universally available across the enterprise, enabling faster time-to-revenue, better decision-making, and alignment between business goals and operations. Trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide, Adeptia makes data integration from any source easy and cost-effective. Learn more at https://www.adeptia.com .

