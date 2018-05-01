Adeptus Health Appoints Dr. Nirav R. Shah as Advisor in Residence

"We are honored to have Dr. Shah join our team as a strategic advisor which will be essential as we work towards transforming the delivery of healthcare," said Frank R. Williams, President and CEO of Adeptus. "Dr. Shah's expertise in patient-centered healthcare combined with his experience as a regulator, make him an invaluable resource for Adeptus Health and the perfect fit for our organization."

Dr. Shah is an expert in strategies for high quality, lower-cost patient care, and deploying innovation in healthcare. Currently, Dr. Shah is an adjunct professor at Stanford University and previously served as the senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer for clinical operations at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California. He also was the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health where he oversaw the health of 19 million New York state residents.

"It is a privilege to join a team that is passionate and committed to providing the best care and patient experience close-to-home," said Dr. Shah. "I look forward to working with Adeptus Health to enhance the strategic vision for the organization's transformative healthcare model."

The addition of Dr. Shah further emphasizes Adeptus Health's priority to provide the best patient experience in the communities it serves, including an outstanding door-to-doctor time rate. In April 2018 alone, patients at Adeptus Health's facilities were seen by a doctor within 11 minutes of entering the facility.

Adeptus Health is a leading operator of hospital satellite emergency departments and free-standing emergency rooms and is continuing to innovate and grow its healthcare model. The organization plans to integrate within hospital networks to increase access to high quality care to provide momentum for the future of healthcare.

About Adeptus

Adeptus Health is a leading patient-centered healthcare organization expanding access to the highest quality emergency medical care through its network of freestanding emergency rooms and partnerships with premier healthcare providers. Adeptus is owned by affiliates of Deerfield Management, an investment firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy. For more information, please visit www.adpt.com.

