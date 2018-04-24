Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors

"We are honored and excited to have LeAnne Zumwalt join our board of directors, and we recognize that her experience and collaborative approach will bring tremendous value as we continue to transform our organization," said Frank R. Williams, President and CEO of Adeptus. "LeAnne will help us continue to deliver outstanding healthcare to the communities we serve."

Currently, Ms. Zumwalt is the Group Vice President of DaVita, Inc., the leading provider of kidney care. In addition, for 17 years she served on the board of directors of The Advisory Board Company.

"I am privileged to have the opportunity to join Adeptus Health's Board of Directors, as it is an organization that shares my passion for transforming the delivery of healthcare," said LeAnne Zumwalt. "I look forward to working with the Adeptus team and lead investor Deerfield Management on the journey ahead."

The addition of Ms. Zumwalt furthers Adeptus Health's goal of building a profitable, efficient, and nimble organization that is patient-focused, team-powered, and data-driven.

Ms. Zumwalt presence supports the company's and Deerfield's strong commitment to building a governance structure that reflects the diversity of Adeptus's employee, patient and stakeholder base. This appointment is a concrete reflection of the objectives that inspired the founding of "Break into the Boardroom," a program co-sponsored by Deerfield to help promote gender diversity on the boards of the public and private healthcare companies it finances and interacts with.

About Adeptus

Adeptus Health is a leading patient-centered healthcare organization expanding access to the highest quality emergency medical care through its network of freestanding emergency rooms and partnerships with premier healthcare providers. For more information, please visit www.adpt.com.

About Deerfield

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy. For more information, please visit www.deerfield.com

