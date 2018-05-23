Adeptus Partners, LLC Promotes Three Key Professionals to Partner Status

OCEAN, N.J., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeptus Partners, LLC, a solutions-based public accounting firm serving individuals and businesses for over three decades, has just made three major promotional announcements. Neil Berger, Anthony Giorgio, and Brian Murphy, three of the company's most seasoned professionals, will soon assume responsibility of Partners.

Anthony Giorgio (Left) and Neil Berger (Right) work on a project together at Adeptus Partners, LL (Olney, Maryland) Brian Murphy, new Junior Partner at Adeptus Partners, LLC (Ocean, NJ)

Serving clients in New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and Maryland, Adeptus is a highly preferred name in the accounting industry. Over the years, many of the firm's Partners and professional staff members have held important offices and committee positions in local and national organizations. They have a track record of hiring and providing excellent growth opportunities to industry specialists and are excited to welcome these employees into their expanded roles.

An expert in assisting clients through consultation, business and tax planning, and audits, Neil Berger came to Adeptus from Metro Metro & Associates. He brought with him energy and enthusiasm that he has continued to use as a key member of Adeptus. Throughout his tenure, he has performed audits, reviews, and compilations of for-profit and non-profit organizations and has frequently been recognized for his achievements. Neil is an extremely popular figure amongst clients and staff because of his customer-centric nature and out-going personality. With a wealth of experience and industry knowledge, he is now set to continue his prolific career at Adeptus as a Partner.

Anthony Giorgio brings over twenty years of experience and has a thorough understanding of many different industries. His background offers clients a wealth of knowledge in tax, accounting and consulting services. He has an overall understanding of how to improve customer satisfaction and his ability to motivate his team has led to his continued success. Prior to joining Adeptus, Anthony was a Partner at Metro Metro for almost ten years. He will now handle the same role at Adeptus, alongside Neil Berger in the Maryland office.

Brian Murphy's primary areas of expertise include manufacturers, distributors, broker-dealers and most for-profit and not-for-profit entities. He joined Adeptus in 2013 as a Senior Manager and has been a leader in the firm's audit department ever since. During his tenure at Adeptus, Brian has continued to play a key role, both professionally and personally, winning over current clients with his business acumen and providing leadership to others. He has implemented protocols which have improved audit efficiency and has proved to be a committed company advocate. Before joining Adeptus, Brian worked as the Director of Finance and Administration for a privately held medical device manufacturing company. He will now hold the designation of a Junior Partner at Adeptus.

"The capacity and contributions made by Neil, Anthony, and Brian have been invaluable and each of them personifies the many wonderful traits of our company," said Howard Krant, the Managing & Founding Partner of Adeptus. "Their out of the box thinking and vision will continue enhancing our strategic direction, growth, and profitability at Adeptus."

Neil Berger, Anthony Giorgio, and Brian Murphy have displayed extraordinary leadership qualities over their long tenure in the organization and are expected to take charge of their new roles with immediate effect and the same vigour as they always have.

About Adeptus: Adeptus Partners, LLC is a solutions-based certified public accounting firm located in NYC, NJ, LI, and MD. For over 30 years, the firm has serviced individuals and businesses on both a national and international level. Through their collaborative problem-solving approach, Adeptus helps clients make sense of their financial situations. Their experienced professionals stay informed of today's ever-changing tax and business regulatory laws and assist clients in applying these complex rules to their business and personal affairs.

