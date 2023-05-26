ADERIS ENERGY EMPOWERS 2 GIGAWATTS OF CLEAN, RENEWABLE POWER THROUGH INNOVATIVE DISTRIBUTED ENERGY SOLUTIONS

News provided by

Aderis Energy, LLC

26 May, 2023, 16:35 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aderis Energy, LLC, a technology pioneer in the field of distributed renewable energy, is proud to announce a landmark achievement in their commitment to a sustainable energy future. With their innovative integrated software and hardware platform, Aderis Energy has provided solutions for utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) scale generation projects worldwide, now cumulatively representing an extraordinary 2 gigawatts of clean, renewable power capacity.

Continue Reading
Adam Baker, Director of Product Development at Aderis Energy, showcasing the ClearSky Plus inrush mitigation solution during a site tour for portfolio managers, investors, and technicians.
Adam Baker, Director of Product Development at Aderis Energy, showcasing the ClearSky Plus inrush mitigation solution during a site tour for portfolio managers, investors, and technicians.

"We are excited to see our solutions enable 2 gigawatts of renewable energy, and this achievement marks one of many significant milestones in our commitment to fostering a sustainable, distributed energy future," said Colton Ward, Technical Sales Executive of Aderis Energy, LLC.

Aderis Energy uniquely services the renewable energy sector with its focus on C&I scale generation projects and its range of integrated product solutions. From monitoring and control, power plant control and storage integration to interconnection solutions and weather stations, Aderis helps customers to affordably overcome complex utility integration barriers; requirements for inrush mitigation, zero export power plant control, custom inter tie protection relaying, and utility DERMS integration just to name a few.

The company's success in supporting over 2 gigawatts of clean energy generation underscores the central role of distributed energy resources (DERs) in the renewable energy sector. By incorporating their solutions into over 200 facilities worldwide, Aderis Energy demonstrates the viability and importance of distributed renewable energy providers while efficiently navigating diverse regional integration challenges.

"Our platform is a comprehensive solution, enabling our clients to meet complex utility requirements and maximize the benefits of their distributed energy resources," said Brad Micallef, President and COO of Aderis. "As we continue to provide state-of-the-art solutions, our mission remains steadfast: to support the rapid deployment of clean energy resources that results in sustainability and a considerable positive impact on the environment."

This milestone highlights the crucial roles of Aderis Energy in reshaping the energy industry – both as a thought leader and an innovative solutions provider. By supporting the implementation of a whopping 2 gigawatts of renewable energy, the company demonstrates its dedication to accelerating the global energy transition and fighting against climate change.

About Aderis Energy, LLC

Aderis Energy, LLC is an innovative clean energy company based in Cornelius, NC. Specializing in providing solutions for distributed energy resources (DERs) for C&I scale projects worldwide, Aderis Energy's proprietary integrated software and hardware platform plays a pivotal role in leading the global energy transition towards a more distributed, efficient, and sustainable future.

SOURCE Aderis Energy, LLC

Also from this source

Affordable Power Plant Control for C&I and DER Enables Behind The Meter Demand Reduction and Energy Storage Integration

Aderis Energy Announces the Launch of SunSpector: An Intelligent Weather Station with Advanced Data Logging and Energy Simulation Capabilities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.