Aderis Energy, LLC Implements Low-Cost Power Plant Controller to Meet Duke Energy's RCCV Requirements at Distribution Scale

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aderis Energy, LLC proudly announces the successful implementation and testing of their Aderis Acuity PPC, meeting Duke Energy's Reactive Capability and Control Verification (RCCV) requirements. Derived from the IEEE 1547-2018 Standards for Interconnection and Interoperability of Distributed Resources, these requirements mandate that smaller distribution interconnected generators support real-time operational requirements previously only placed on larger transmission interconnected generators.

Necessary to support the integration of renewable energy and storage resources into the grid and align with grid modernization efforts, these requirements also create financial burdens due to smaller project budgets and technical barriers for implementation and final commissioning by developers and EPCs.

Unique in the market, the Aderis Acuity PPC is tailored to meet the challenges associated with deployment on small scale projects. The unique tiered pricing model for the product is based on both project capacity and functional requirements – delivering an affordable, project-specific solution to meet modern regulations. Another advantage of the Aderis Acuity platform is its flexibility to provide a single solution for monitoring, SCADA, PPC, and EMS functionality through simple software upgrades, future-proofing renewable generators for emerging market opportunities.

The Aderis Acuity PPC is a special set of real-time power plant control functions that are deployed as an extension of Aderis Energy's mature monitoring and control offering Aderis Acuity. The user-configurable device monitoring, alarm management, and real-time web-based graphical environment lower the technical implementation hurdles required by legacy platforms.

Brad Micallef, President & COO of Aderis Energy, shared, "With our system, you don't need custom engineering solutions. Configuration-based, Acuity is the perfect foundation for the Aderis Acuity PPC power plant controller, enabling turnkey and supportable solutions for projects of any scale."

Aderis Energy's focus on enabling the successful deployment of renewable energy is not limited to software. They provide support for utilities' witness testing and reporting requirements, removing barriers for owners to achieve commercial operation.

"We are committed to the success of our customers through the entire business process, from initial consultation to completion," explained Adam Foodman, CEO of Aderis Energy. "The complex nature of controls integration, regulatory requirements, and equipment diversity require professional partnerships between suppliers and customers that extend beyond a simple commercial transaction."

As the clean energy transition continues to accelerate and evolve, the need for more advanced operational models will be required to enable greater market participation and revenue opportunities. Aderis Energy is committed to supporting customer project deployment to maximize commercial operations and lower the cost of ownership through resilient, sustainable, and innovative solutions.

About Aderis Energy, LLC: A leading provider of advanced energy solutions, specializing in power plant control systems, interconnection equipment, intelligent weather stations, and renewable energy integration solutions. Supported by a team of industry specialists, Aderis Energy develops innovative technologies that optimize power generation, enhance grid stability, and drive the rapid deployment and reliable operation of renewable energy solutions.

