ADESA Launches "Off-Lease Exclusive" on ADESA.com

CARMEL, Ind., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADESA, a leading provider of digital marketplaces for used vehicles, announces the launch of "Off-Lease Exclusive" on ADESA.com. ADESA is a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR). The new filtering and search functionality gives dealers one-click access to approximately 80% of North America's off-lease inventory days before it is available through any other auction.

"In today's supply-constrained market, dealers need a quick, easy way to source quality, late model, low mileage inventory," said John Hammer, chief commercial officer of KAR Global and president of ADESA. "Thousands of these cars become available every day—fresh off our commercial private label platforms and available only on ADESA.com. By using our new Off-Lease Exclusive functionality, we're giving franchise and independent dealers an early and exclusive opportunity to purchase the very best inventory out there before it goes to auction."

Buyers can instantly identify fresh, CPO-quality vehicles on ADESA.com by looking for the new teal-colored "star tag" icon on all Off-Lease Exclusive inventory. Off-Lease Exclusive listings are refreshed daily and available for only 24 to 48 hours depending on consignor. To make sure they don't miss out on desired inventory, dealers can utilize the site's integrated data-driven search functionality to set personalized alerts and in-app notifications. ADESA has also deployed new interactive technology within ADESA.com to help customers optimize the benefits of the Off Lease Exclusive functionality through an interactive, step-by-step instructional tour.

"This is just another way ADESA is innovating to make wholesale easy so our customers can be more successful," continued Hammer. "We hope ADESA.com and Off-Lease Exclusive help dealers save time and effort, secure the very best cars for their lots, and continue to meet the demand of their retail customers."

In addition to Off-Lease Exclusive inventory, ADESA.com also features over 60,000 commercial, dealer, fleet, rental and repossession listings each day and gives buying dealers seamless access to the company's live auction simulcast sales and run lists. The entire site is powered by ADESA's proprietary data analytics engine which provides customers with vehicle recommendations tailored to their specific dealership and local retail market conditions.

Current ADESA.com dealers can utilize the new Off-Lease Exclusive functionality the next time they log into the site. Dealers not currently transacting on ADESA.com can enroll by clicking the "REGISTER" button at www.adesa.com/off-lease.

KAR Contacts:

Media Inquiries : Analyst Inquiries : Jill Trudeau Mike Eliason (317) 796-0945 (317) 249-4559 [email protected] [email protected]

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at approximately $30 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, U.K. and Europe. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks .

