ADESA Simulcast Remote Seller Delivers Upgraded User Experience

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADESA, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services, d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), launches an advanced ADESA Simulcast remote seller dashboard showcasing at-a-glance, vehicle-specific auction participation, bid activity, vehicle values and vehicle comparisons. Sellers get instant access to auction sales performance of their vehicles — helping them make better informed decisions in real time from the comfort of their offices.

"At ADESA, we listen to our customers and are continuously working to move their user experience to the next level," said John Hammer, president of ADESA. "Sellers wanted a more transparent snapshot of their inventory going through the lanes and up for bid. Our new remote seller dashboard allows them to see bid performance on each vehicle and how it compares to their set reserve, guidebook and the ADESA Market Guide national average — giving sellers actionable insights on bid activity."

ADESA Simulcast remote seller dashboard includes a sale overview widget that keeps count of a seller's transactions and updates in real time. Sellers can also monitor sale statistics for mileage, price, grade averages, reserve overs / unders, and vehicle sell, if or pass totals. Detailed floor activity and auction attendee, bidder and purchaser statistics are also included in the dashboard. Remote sellers can communicate directly with the clerk and auctioneer via the dashboard's real-time chat function. Customers can export detailed reports of their sale activity and buyer information. Intuitive search functionality allows users to access reports based on sale totals, averages, percentages, buyer information and much more.

"Some of our sellers may be managing hundreds of vehicles through our auctions at any given time. Our new remote seller dashboard helps them better track their sales in real time, and our historical reports help them boost sales performance over time," added Hammer.

ADESA is a leading provider of vehicle auction and remarketing services with 74 vehicle auctions throughout North America.

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Gene Rodriguez Miller Mike Eliason (317) 343-5243 (317) 249-4559 gene.rodriguez@karglobal.com mike.eliason@karglobal.com

About KAR

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), known as KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 80 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has approximately 15,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K. and Europe. For more information, go to www.KARglobal.com. For the latest KAR Global news, follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

SOURCE KAR Global

Related Links

http://www.KARglobal.com

