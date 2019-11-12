ADESA VirtuaLane® Multisite Support Integrated into Marketplace Mobile App

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.traderev.com/en/ ADESA, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services, d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), announces the full integration of ADESA VirtuaLane® multisite capabilities in ADESA's Marketplace mobile app. Marketplace users can now view and bid on all vehicles offered on VirtuaLane multisite events from all 26 ADESA auction sites that host these virtual-only sales across North America. ADESA sellers are exposed to a broader buyer base and buyers have access to expanded inventory.

"Making VirtuaLane inventory from multiple auction locations available on the Marketplace app is a critical step as we evolve the app into a full-fledged e-commerce tool," said Paul Lips, chief commercial officer for ADESA. "The overwhelmingly positive feedback we're getting from our buying dealers is proof that this integration addresses their key needs and makes buying vehicles easier than ever."

ADESA piloted multisite livestreaming technology earlier this fall at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles inaugural national CPOV (certified preowned vehicle) dealer meeting.

ADESA VirtuaLane is a live, in-lane auction utilizing advanced technology to create a modernized customer experience that makes safety a priority. Dealer customers attending a VirtuaLane sale participate in the same bidding process as in a traditional in-lane auction. However, instead of cars physically driving through the auction lanes, big-screen monitors showcase the vehicle and its features during bidding. Before the bidding begins, customers can view the vehicle in person while it is parked at the ADESA auction location. Just as with traditional ADESA auctions, customers have access to detailed condition reports, photos, valuation tools and transportation for purchased vehicles.

ADESA is a leading provider of vehicle auction and remarketing services with 74 vehicle auctions throughout North America.

About KAR

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR), known as KAR Global, provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.5 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 70 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has approximately 15,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K. and Europe. For more information, go to www.KARglobal.com. For the latest KAR Global news, follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

