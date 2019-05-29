ADESA.com Introduces Industry-Leading Natural Language Search Functionality

CARMEL, Ind., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADESA, a business unit of global vehicle remarketing and technology solutions provider KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), announces new "natural language" search functionality on ADESA.com that makes finding vehicles dramatically faster, easier and more robust. The new search capability leverages the leading cloud-based search technology and can return up to 400,000 vehicles in less than two seconds, six times faster than before.

"The most crucial activity for dealers sourcing inventory is vehicle search, so we poured our energy into creating an industry-leading natural language search function that utilizes Elasticsearch," said Rick Griskie, chief information officer of ADESA. "Our search now rivals anything you'd find in the online shopping space. It works even when customers misspell an entry. Plus, it learns from itself, quickly adapting to help buyers more effectively with repeated use and giving customers more of what they want and less of what they don't want."

The natural-language capability mirrors what is used by the world's leading technology and e-commerce companies and is a first for the automotive remarketing industry. Paired with ADESA.com's advanced filter options and canonical database, the enhancement substantially reduces the time spent searching for the right vehicles, improving productivity and thus profitability for dealers regardless of their size or sales volume.

ADESA is a leading provider of vehicle auction and remarketing services with 75 vehicle auctions throughout North America.

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Gene Rodriguez Miller Mike Eliason (317) 343-5243 (317) 249-4559 gene.rodriguez@karauctionservices.com mike.eliason@karauctionservices.com

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, salvage, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of approximately six million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in more than 130 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Ind., KAR has 18,000 employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information go to www.karauctionservices.com. For the latest KAR news follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

