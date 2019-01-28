Adesso Solutions Earns SMB Market Leader Distinction for TPM in CGT Readers' Choice Survey 2019

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adesso Solutions is proud to have earned "SMB Market Leader" distinction for the Trade Promotion Management category in this year's Consumer Goods Technology Readers' Choice Survey, awarded to the provider that received the highest total score in the category from respondents whose companies generate annual revenue of $1 billion or less (small or mid-sized business).

The Readers' Choice Survey, published on February 22, 2019, is CGT's annual recognition of the consumer goods industries' top technology and service providers, as selected by their end users. It cites some of Adesso's newer SMB clients, including Wild Friends Foods, Chelsea Milling Company (Jiffy Mix) and White Castle Food Products having joined a happy roster of smaller Adesso clients in 2018. Readers' Choice respondents called the company and its CPG-focused solutions "Responsive to our needs and always willing to help," "User-friendly and intuitive," "A great system to manage trade," "Very accommodating and easy to use," and "Very simple to use — and it works." Additionally, clients stated, "The Adesso team is great to work with."

CGT's final comments about Adesso in the report highlighted Adesso kicking off 2019 by introducing Smart Dashboards, a new reporting and analysis system designed to simplify and speed up the decision-making process for greater trade promotion effectiveness.

"We thank our clients and CGT's readers for once again confirming our leadership in this key opportunity area for SMB's," said Fred Schroeder, President & CEO of Adesso Solutions. "We pride ourselves on continually focusing efforts on our systems' continual improvement, and listening to their recommendations on new and innovative services to improve our client's success in addressing their trade spending objectives."

Adesso Solutions is a leader in delivering Trade Promotion Effectiveness for small to midsized Consumer Packaged Goods manufacturers. Adesso leverages a long history and deep expertise in the industry, and offers the all-encompassing Flamingo TPM system, unique System Effectiveness Services, Trade Analysis & Planning Services, as well as an active community for client collaboration. https://www.adessosolutions.com

