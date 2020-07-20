Adewumi Andrew Promoted to Environmental Data Control Supervisor at Integrated Geosciences Laboratories, LLC, Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adewumi Andrew was promoted to Environmental Data Control Supervisor at Integrated Geosciences Laboratories, LLC (IGL), effective July 1, 2020. Ms. Andrew, an environmental scientist with special expertise and certification in advanced environmental testing and geographic information systems (GIS), was previously an Environmental Analyst at the Houston-based company, which is a leading provider of environmental, geotechnical, and core analysis services for various industries.

In announcing her promotion, IGL recognized Ms. Andrew for her significant innovation and increasing responsibility in curating and analyzing environmental data, calculating environmental parameters according to ASTM standards, and formulating final reports for clients. As she works to obtain the most accurate data for clients representing oil and gas companies, commercial and residential real estate developers, government agencies, environmental and consulting services, and engineering firms, Ms. Andrew uses innovative techniques and equipment to test a full range of soil types, delineate and survey wetlands, conduct geospatial analysis, and perform Phase I and II Environmental Site Assessments.

Ms. Andrew is highly skilled in applying sophisticated geospatial analysis and testing and interpreting environmental data. She is proficient in handling and measuring engineered and man-made materials as well as ocean, lacustrine, and fluvial sediments; and is experienced in multiple methods of wetland sampling. Ms. Andrew is also responsible for measuring LNAPL and DNAPL Mobility parameters and conducting a wide range of soil sampling and testing. Her expertise in using graphical data for mapping enables Ms. Andrew to integrate various data including topography, hydrography, aquatic resources, aerial photography, soils, and historical imagery to generate reports that allow clients to meet environmental regulatory requirements and proceed with projects in an environmentally responsible manner.

"I am grateful to IGL for recognizing my dedication to bioenvironmental sciences with this promotion," said Ms. Andrew. "In my experience, I have found that appropriate and accurate environmental analysis makes a strong foundation on which development projects can proceed while respecting the natural demands of environmental protection. My goal is to give our clients the data they need to build responsibly, so we can all be stewards of our environment."

