Adex Wins Cyber Security Company of the Year at Global Business Tech Awards

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adex , the anti-fraud and traffic-quality platform within AdTech Holding, has been named Cyber Security Company of the Year, recognizing the company's long-term commitment to proactive fraud detection, malware investigation, and strengthening security standards across the digital advertising ecosystem.

The award jury specifically highlighted Adex's effective use of its internal cybersecurity team to investigate software-identified anomalies and turn complex incidents into permanent structural improvements. Rather than addressing fraud as isolated events, Adex has embedded security into the core architecture of its platform, implementing stricter onboarding and KYC procedures, mandatory two-factor authentication, enhanced domain and redirect verification, and a broader zero-trust framework designed to minimize systemic risk.

The recognition reflects Adex's broader strategic ambition to reposition fraud prevention from a reactive safeguard into a growth-enabling function. By continuously refining detection models, strengthening response mechanisms, and reducing structural vulnerabilities, the company aims to protect advertisers and partners while improving long-term ecosystem stability.

Receiving the Cyber Security Company of the Year award reinforces the company's role as a security-first technology provider committed to proactive threat intelligence, measurable platform improvements, and raising cybersecurity standards across the global ad tech market.

About AdTech Holding

AdTech Holding is a global technology company specializing in advertising and marketing technology. With innovative projects like PropellerAds, AdTech Holding delivers cutting-edge solutions to brands across the globe. By maintaining strict security standards, AdTech Holding demonstrates its commitment to ensuring client trust and satisfaction.

About Adex

Adex is the anti-fraud and traffic-quality platform within AdTech Holding. It analyzes billions of impressions, clicks, and conversions, protecting AdTech products from malware-driven and invalid traffic attacks.

