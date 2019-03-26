AdExchanger Announces Finalists of Inaugural Award Program Honoring Excellence in Marketing and Media

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdExchanger, an award-winning integrated media company devoted to data-driven digital marketing, announced the finalists of its inaugural award program that honors excellence in marketing and media. The AdExchanger Awards shine a spotlight on the greatest achievers and accomplishments of the past year, and is judged by some of the most highly respected leaders in the industry. Finalists will be celebrated at a gala during PROGRAMMATIC I/O San Francisco on April 29, 2019, where the winners will be officially named.

The judges, who were carefully chosen by AdExchanger's editorial team based on their experience, unique perspective and technical insight, reviewed more than 400 submissions. Of these submissions, the highest-scoring entries in each category are finalists. The entries were assessed based on measureable results, industry impact and innovation.

With more than 30 categories, the award program recognizes those who have had the most meaningful impact across the digital advertising and marketing ecosystem, including marketers, publishers, agencies and technologists.

"The individuals and companies selected as finalists of the AdExchanger Awards are admired for their ingenuity, operational brilliance and creativity, as well as the substantial impact they have made on the digital marketing landscape," said John Ebbert, Publisher and CEO of AdExchanger. "We look forward to celebrating the winners of this prestigious honor – those who have demonstrated the highest caliber of excellence in each area of distinction – at, what is on course to be the largest PROGRAMMATIC I/O to date."

PROGRAMMATIC I/O is the original and world's largest programmatic media and marketing conference, where more than 100 expert speakers and 1,200 attendees will gather to learn and discuss the latest in programmatic media and marketing.

To view the complete list of finalists of the AdExchanger Awards and for more information about attending the gala at PROGRAMMATIC I/O San Francisco, visit www.adexchangerawards.com.

About AdExchanger

Founded in 2008, AdExchanger is an award-winning integrated media company – which includes publishing and three large industry conferences devoted to the data-driven, digital marketing space. The company produces Industry Preview, which provides an exclusive look at the year ahead in digital marketing technology, as well as two bi-coastal, leading conferences in programmatic media, known as PROGRAMMATIC I/O. In 2017, AdExchanger was acquired by Access Intelligence, a business-to-business media and information company serving the media, PR, broadcasting & cable, healthcare management, defense, chemical engineering, satellite and aviation markets. For more information, visit www.adexchanger.com.

