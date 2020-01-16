AdExchanger to Forecast New Opportunities, Challenges and Strategies of 2020 at Industry Preview

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry Preview, an annual two-day conference centered around what the marketing technology industry can expect over the next 12 months, including trends, new opportunities, and key issues, officially kicks off in New York City on January 28 – 29, 2020. Hosted by AdExchanger, an award-winning integrated media company devoted to data-driven digital marketing, the show presents a lineup of 50 top speakers and luminaries delivering crucial insights for businesses and players in the marketing, media and advertising ecosystem.

Leading the agenda on Day 1, Scott Galloway will discuss developments from Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – and potential threats impacting organizations and digital leaders today. Other highlights include a fireside chat with Andrew Smith, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Federal Trade Commission (FTC), who will share what businesses need to know about the FTC's enforcement agenda this year, and an interview with new WPP CEO Mark Read who will reveal how the world's largest advertising giant will position itself for growth in 2020.

There will also be a CMO panel with Bibie Wu of Del Monte Foods and Charisse Hughes of Pandora, who will shed light on how product companies are adapting to new retail realities, as well as a finance-focused CMO panel that will hear from Citi's Jennifer Breithaupt and BlackRock's Frank Cooper III. Finally, to close the show on Day 2, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder of e-Marketer Geoff Ramsey will summarize the six most important trends for 2020 based on data.

"In our seventh year of putting on Industry Preview, the marketing sector is responding to a dramatic set of new challenges and opportunities, from a suddenly transformed privacy regime to entirely new consumer platforms and behaviors," said Zach Rodgers, Executive Editor of AdExchanger. "The information and expertise being shared here makes this conference uniquely important to leading marketers, publishers and technology platforms providers."

Taking place at the Grand Hyatt New York, Industry Preview 2020 will play host to hundreds of marketers, agencies, publishers, technologists and service providers. This is the first of AdExchanger's three signature events of the year, with the second and third being AdExchanger's programmatic conferences. PROGRAMMATIC I/O San Francisco will be held May 11-12, 2020 while PROGRAMMATIC I/O New York will be on September 29-30, 2020. For more information or to register, visit www.adexchanger.com.

About AdExchanger

Founded in 2008, AdExchanger is an award-winning integrated media company – which includes publishing and three large industry conferences devoted to the data-driven, digital marketing space. The company produces Industry Preview, which provides an exclusive look at the year ahead in digital marketing technology, as well as two bi-coastal, leading conferences in programmatic media, known as PROGRAMMATIC I/O. In 2017, AdExchanger was acquired by Access Intelligence, a business-to-business media and information company serving the media, PR, broadcasting & cable, healthcare management, defense, chemical engineering, satellite and aviation markets. For more information, visit www.adexchanger.com.

