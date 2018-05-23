Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads

The launch happened globally on May 1st, and you can use it for free during May 2018 (come June 1st, the AI will start collecting 2.5% on top of the ad spend per every +10% increase in conversions, otherwise it'll remain free until it works).

"We're launching AMaaS for free during May, so that any media buyer in the world can start using it and observe the power of true AI within 5 minutes. The software is language agnostic since it only understands data, so it works with the ad creatives already within the user's AdWords and Facebook ad accounts; so even if those creatives are in Mandarin or Japanese, the AI will work.

Almost every other ad tech company seems to be riding the hype wave and claiming they are using AI, but truth is, they're not; which is why they have their platforms behind locked doors, and can only be deployed after an intricate months long consulting-like setup process and training; not to mention the $50,000 USD per month monthly minimums they require. As far as we know, they also refuse to guarantee a conversion increase under contract; if they're truly using AI, then why not guarantee it?

Unlike Adext, all these platforms require an entire team of fulltime, extremely expensive, highly talented, scarce and technical performance human media buyers on the client's (or agency's) side to operate their tremendously complex tools. That's why we call those ad tech platforms "pre-Adext technology".

Until today, rules-based bid management solutions were the best option; now we usher in an age of AI ad optimization for the first time; those old technologies are becoming obsolete with the advent of true Artificial Intelligence.

Let's talk about a very simple use case: sales conversions. If you're measuring e-commerce transactions and/or importing offline purchases from the physical point of sale as conversions to AdWords + Facebook Ads; generating a +500% increase in sales within 30 days for any company is completely possible (and unprecedented) with the Adext AI.

We don't intend to do Google's job better than Google, nor Facebook's job better than Facebook; we achieved an AI that does the job better than any human media buyer + pre-Adext technology who uses those amazing platforms.

Similar to how advertising agencies and human services companies are "We Do It For You", the Adext AI is truly the first and only "It Does It For You" Artificial Intelligence.

We don't even know how far this can go, a few weeks ago, our average conversion increase vs the human + pre-Adext technology benchmark was +$297%, this week the average increase was over 500%; it could be a +1,000% increase within a few weeks. The AI is learning and delivering efficiencies that even we, who built it, cannot even begin to comprehend. It's unbelievable, so see for yourself, it takes 5 minutes to setup and it's always free until it works." says Daniel Molano, CEO of Adext.

The AMaaS launch happens right after raising a solid seed/angel round. Adext received $5 Million USD in funding at a $27 Million USD post-money valuation.

What does this AI do exactly? We know it transparently operates within the Google AdWords + Facebook Ads accounts of the user. For a more detailed technical explanation we asked Gabriel Kent, CTO of Adext:

"Adext uses advanced Machine Learning pipelines to intelligently and automatically manage up to 20 demographic segments across multiple platforms; utilizing Transfer Learning to run thousands of simulations for each demographic target on every ad, every hour. That's 480 updates based on 480,000 simulations for every ad, every day; a scale at which humans just cannot operate.

AMaaS will not only exploit what has already worked well for you based on historical data, it also intelligently decides when and how much it should be exploring. Through these exploration/exploitation cycles, AMaaS is consistently budgeting for the audience with the highest conversion rate per ad.

By consistently matching the best audience to any ad, we feel that AMaaS will put more emphasis on the creative. Each ad is essentially a hypothesis on what will compel a target audience to purchase, AMaaS allows creatives to test that hypothesis in a more accurate way compared to say, traditional A/B testing. Allowing AI to manage the ad buys, allows humans to focus on iterating the creative hypothesis.

Overall, we're very excited to be the first in the industry to offer the ability for anyone to attach real AI to their own ad accounts in minutes".

The minimum ad spend that can be currently managed by the Adext AI scales with the options you choose but starts at about $300 USD a month.

Other than AMaaS, they also have other products in beta phase, which you can test if you're an Adext Partner. However, Adext Partners need to be investing at the very least $10,000 USD per month in ad spend through Adext to qualify. For Adext Partnership and "Human In the Loop" Enterprise Solutions, you can go through their qualification process here: https://adext.com

Adext has achieved thousands of customers in 29 countries and is now based in Silicon Valley, but it once started as a small shop operation in Mexico City; so, we proceeded to ask the Co-Founder of the one and currently only Mexican unicorn to see what he thinks:

"Adext is becoming very much like Google and Facebook in the sense that if you're not using their technology, then you're simply not as competitive.

If your competition is using the Adext AI and you're not, then your competition is generating +150% more sales than you are (with the same investment in ads).

It's no secret that e-commerce sales depend on these platforms, which is why Amazon is both Google's and Facebook's #1 client, investing billions of dollars a year in their ads.

Similarly, Priceline Group reportedly invested $3.5 Billion USD in Pay Per Click (PPC) Advertising in 2016. Google and Facebook combined hold 84% of the market share in global digital advertising according to the Financial Times in 2017 (PPC Advertising market share is even higher and therefore most of the $3.5 Billion USD were paid to them).

Many claim that's the reason for Amazon's and Priceline's success, considering sales today depend on correctly measured Google and Facebook ads . The Adext AI maximizes the ROI and efficiency on those ad investments within those platforms.

Simply put: If you're not using the Adext AI, then you're leaving money on the table." Says Antonio Rallo, Co-Founder of the one and currently only Mexican unicorn: KIO Networks.

Last but not least, we asked Daniel to elaborate on his opinion about how budget allocation and digital media planning will work in this new AI based ad optimization era:

"In one hour it could decide to transfer the entire budget from Google Search and pass it to Facebook's Instagram automatically, the next hour it could decide to send that budget over to Google's YouTube. Those are extreme examples, but it could happen for certain kinds of ads if it makes sense to the AI.

In the near future you can expect integrations with Microsoft Bing, Amazon, Snapchat, LinkedIn and Twitter ads".

Though, considering Google + Facebook combined collect over 84% of the global digital marketing ad spend; this new form of technology, the first one of its kind, may already be completely changing the current way digital media buying was done before today and absolutely disrupt the entire industry using real AI.

About ADEXT Corp.

With presence across 30 countries, Adext delivers superior digital advertising results using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to manage budgets and cleverly optimize audiences on Google AdWords and Facebook.

