ADF Engineering Announces Strategic Growth Partnership with Heartland Growth Partners

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADF Engineering LLC ("ADF"), a multidisciplinary engineering and consulting firm serving clients across North America, today announced a strategic partnership with Heartland Growth Partners ("Heartland"), a private investment firm backed by owner-operators of industrial companies. The partnership will expand ADF's ability to support clients with complex facility and process needs.

ADF Engineering

ADF will continue operating under its existing brand and leadership team. Alex Fishman, President, and Rakesh Patel, Vice President of Operations, will continue to lead the business.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, ADF has built a strong reputation supporting complex industrial and manufacturing facilities where technical accuracy, speed, safety, and practical operating knowledge are critical. The company's multidisciplinary model allows customers to work with a single engineering partner across process, structural, automation, electrical, instrumentation, mechanical, safety, construction management, and related disciplines.

"ADF is exactly the type of business Heartland Growth Partners was built to partner with: a technically strong team solving complex, practical problems for industrial customers," said Max Brickman, Founding Partner of Heartland. "We believe Heartland's network of operators, technology insights, and growth resources can help the ADF team expand capabilities while preserving the client-first culture that has made the business successful."

Heartland brings strategic capital and access to a network of industrial owner-operators who can provide practical operating perspective, strategic guidance, and new commercial opportunities. Heartland Growth Partners was formed out of Heartland Ventures, a $100 million venture capital firm built around a Midwest-based network of business owners and operators, and applies that relationship-driven approach to majority investments in industrial businesses.

ADF expects to leverage Heartland's operator network and experience with automation, AI, industrial software, and data-enabled tools to enhance capacity, project delivery, and operating performance for clients.

"ADF has always grown by listening closely to our clients and building the technical capabilities required to solve their most important facility and process challenges," said Fishman. "This partnership reflects what our clients have been asking for: greater capacity, broader support, and a firm positioned to grow alongside their operations. With Heartland, we have a partner that understands industrial businesses, values our team and culture, and can help us pursue new growth opportunities and continue building ADF for the long term."

"Clients turn to ADF when the work is complex, time-sensitive, and critical to keeping their operations moving," said Patel. "Heartland's support gives us the ability to better invest in the people, systems, and execution capabilities that help us deliver with speed, precision, and confidence as we grow."

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP and Plante & Moran, PLLC advised Heartland. Baird's Business Owner Solutions team advised ADF.

About Heartland Growth Partners

Heartland Growth Partners is a middle market private equity firm backed by owner-operators of industrial companies. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Heartland provides portfolio companies with strategic capital, practical operating perspective, technology insights, and access to a network of business owners and operators across industrial markets. The firm invests across industrial services, manufacturing, and related sectors. For more information, visit HeartlandGrowthPartners.com.

About ADF Engineering LLC

Founded in 2003, ADF Engineering LLC delivers specialized process and facility engineering and design solutions for leading manufacturing companies across food, feed, consumer products, and other industrial sectors. ADF offers the full suite of engineering and design services required to execute complex projects, built on long-tenured teams that clients trust for practical solutions in complex, high-demand industrial environments. For more information, please visit adfengineering.com.

Media Contact:

Max Brickman

2489307659

[email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Growth Partners