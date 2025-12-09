ADF Training Facility Launches Advanced Tactical Courses for California Security Officers

MODESTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADF Training Facility, an extension of the established ADF Protection Services, has announced a major expansion to offer specialized, hands-on tactical training for security officers across California. Located in Modesto, the new training program aims to set a higher standard for practical skills and professionalism in Central California, providing accessible education that moves past purely academic theory.

This initiative comes in response to the industry's need for security personnel who are ready to handle real-world situations effectively and ethically. The ADF Training Facility's curriculum is fully licensed and strictly follows all regulations set by the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services (BSIS), ensuring that every course provides approved, high-quality development.

A key difference in the ADF approach is the strong focus on practical application. All courses are led by industry veterans who offer direct, real-world experience, not just textbook knowledge. The training uses hands-on scenarios and tactical drills, giving participants the muscle memory and confidence required to respond professionally under pressure.

Beyond physical techniques, ADF emphasizes an ethics-first philosophy. This instruction instills superior work ethics, professionalism, and respect—core traits that security employers look for and that promote positive community interactions. This commitment aligns directly with ADF Protection Services' founding principles: excellent customer service and preventative safety. The expansion supports ADF's goal of raising professional standards across the industry.

To make this advanced training more accessible, ADF Training Facility is offering targeted financial support:

Service Appreciation Discount: A 10% OFF discount is available for all active law enforcement and military veterans.

Industry Veteran Pricing: Specialized rates are offered for Security Officers who have five or more years of verified experience.

Course Bundles: Discounts are available when multiple certifications are purchased together.

ADF Training Facility is currently accepting enrollments for the new advanced courses. This expansion reinforces ADF's reputation, built over 25 years of industry experience, for providing quality protection services that make protection simple. Learn more about these courses at https://adftrainingfacility.com/.

About ADF Training Facility: ADF Training Facility serves as the educational branch of ADF Protection Services, a Modesto-based company focused on reliable, safety-conscious protection. With 25 years of experience, ADF's mission is to offer preventative services and training that help keep families and businesses safe.

Contact Information

Name: Dan Castillo

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (855) 233-7778

SOURCE ADF Training Facility