Adfire Health Talent Engagement Division Spins Off as Rave Health, Expands Services to Include Patient Marketing

RIVERSIDE, Conn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adfire Health Talent Engagement Division is pleased to announce the spin-off of its Talent Engagement division into a new, independent company — Rave Health. This transition allows Rave Health to continue the legacy of Adfire Health Talent Engagement by providing specialized recruitment marketing services and technology to healthcare systems across the United States, while also expanding its capabilities to include patient marketing services.

Under the leadership of Richard Kaskel, who will serve as CEO, Rave Health is poised to make significant investments in data, technology, and human capital from the outset. Richard Kaskel, a successful entrepreneur with over 30 years of executive leadership experience, brings a wealth of expertise to the organization. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and has a deep understanding of digital marketing, particularly within the healthcare industry.

"Rave Health is built on the strong foundation established by Adfire Health Talent Engagement," said Richard Kaskel. "We are committed to continuing our legacy of delivering exceptional recruitment marketing services to healthcare systems across the U.S. Additionally, we are excited to expand our offerings with patient marketing solutions, helping healthcare providers reach condition sufferers more effectively and drive service line revenue."

Rave Health's expanded capabilities are designed to address the evolving needs of healthcare providers, offering comprehensive solutions that not only attract top talent but also engage patients in a more targeted and cost-effective manner. By leveraging advanced data analytics and cutting-edge technology, Rave Health aims to enhance the overall impact of marketing efforts in the healthcare sector.

The principles of Rave Health bring a combined 60+ years of experience in digital marketing exclusively for the healthcare industry, positioning the company as a leader in this specialized field. With a strong leadership team and a clear vision for the future, Rave Health is dedicated to helping healthcare organizations navigate the complexities of modern marketing.

Clients can expect the same high level of service and support they have come to rely on, with no disruptions during this transition. Rave Health will continue to provide innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of healthcare systems nationwide.

For more information about the rebranding and to learn more about Rave Health's expanded capabilities, please visit ravehealth.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Rave Health

Rave Health, formerly known as the Talent Engagement division of Adfire Health, specializes in recruitment and patient marketing services for healthcare systems across the U.S. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Rave Health partners with healthcare organizations to deliver impactful marketing solutions that drive results.

