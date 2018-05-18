ADFITECH Announces New Chairman of the Board

Mr. Sion remarked, "I have enjoyed getting to know Mr. Jacobs and the ADFITECH team over the last 8 years and am excited to be able to add Strategic Vision and leadership to the Board and make a few introductions that could benefit ADFITECH."

Mr. Sion is a former commodities trader who currently focuses on value investing. From 1983 to 2012 he was a full member of the Chicago Board of Trade, the Kansas City Board of Trade, The Minneapolis Grain Exchange, and the Chicago Board Options Exchange. While at the Chicago Board of Trade, he served on the new products committee that launched new trading products for the Chicago Board of Trade.

With the appointment of Mr. Sion, ADFITECH's board consists of 6 members, including: Jon Sion, Chairman, ADFITECH; Dru Jacobs, President and CEO, ADFITECH; Jay Lustig; Senior Vice President, ADFITECH, Kevin Gusinow, Riley Peveto, and Gary Blankenship.

About ADFITECH, Inc.

Founded in 1982, ADFITECH has earned an impeccable reputation in the mortgage industry as the premier provider of outsourced mortgage quality control, due diligence and mortgage fulfillment services. From its 20 acre corporate campus in Edmond, Oklahoma, ADFITECH's army of dedicated employees review and validate countless pieces of critical information vital to the wellbeing of an ever increasingly regulated mortgage industry.

