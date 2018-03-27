ADFITECH, Inc. Announces New Board of Directors Member

"We are pleased to have Jon join our board and look forward to his contributions," said Jay Lustig, Chairman and CEO, ADFITECH. "Jon has been a shareholder of ADFITECH since ADFITECH emerged from the Thornburg estate in March 2010 and has continued to grow his stake in ADFITECH since that time. I have known Jon for approximately 10 years and have found his input and advice beneficial to the strategic goals of ADFITECH."

The five member board recently voted to increase the Board of Directors to a six member board. They feel that having a significant shareholder with such strong industry knowledge will benefit ADFITECH and the remaining shareholders.

Mr. Sion remarked, "I have enjoyed getting to know Mr. Lustig and the ADFITECH team over the last 8 years and am excited to be able to add Strategic Vision and make a few introductions that could benefit ADFITECH."

Mr. Sion is a former commodities trader who currently focuses on value investing. From 1983 to 2012 he was a full member of the Chicago Board of Trade, the Kansas City Board of Trade, The Minneapolis Grain Exchange, and the Chicago Board Options Exchange. While at the Chicago Board of Trade, he served on the new products committee that launched new trading products for the Chicago Board of Trade.

With the appointment of Mr. Sion, ADFITECH's board consists of 6 members, including: Jay Lustig, CEO, ADFITECH; Dru Jacobs, President, ADFITECH; Kevin Gusinow, Riley Peveto, and Gary Blankenship…

About ADFITECH, Inc.

Founded in 1982, ADFITECH has earned an impeccable reputation in the mortgage industry as the premier provider of outsourced quality control. From its 20 acre corporate campus in Edmond, Oklahoma, ADFITECH's army of dedicated employees review and validate countless pieces of critical information vital to the wellbeing of an ever increasingly regulated mortgage industry.

For more information on ADFITECH, visit our website at www.adfitech.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adfitech-inc-announces-new-board-of-directors-member-300620252.html

SOURCE ADFITECH, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.adfitech.com

