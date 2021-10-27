LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles presents ADG7 (Ak Dan Gwang Chil) US Tour 2021.

"A most astonishing show musically and immensely entertaining- Ak Dan Gwang Chil from South Korea. WOW!!!" (Bob Boilen, NPR Music)

ADG7(Ak Dan Gwang Chil) US Tour 2021 ADG7(Ak Dan Gwang Chil) US Tour 2021

"The nine-member ensemble presents itself not as earnest traditionalists, but as a giddy show band with all the trappings of K-pop — choreographed singers, candy-colored costumes and bouncy, upbeat, often swinging songs that link the concision of folk tunes to the catchy repetition of pop, with brash cymbals for drive and flute and zither lines for instrumental hooks." (The New York Times)

"There's a flowering folk-roots revival in South Korea - but no band combines virtuosity, charisma, and pure energy like Ak Dan Gwang Chil" (WFMU)

Title: ADG7(Ak Dan Gwang Chil) US Tour 2021

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 7:30pm

at Place: Wilshire Ebell Theatre – LA Performance

(4401 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005)

(4401 W 8th St, 90005) Presenters: Korean Cultural Center, LA (KCCLA) &

SORI Artists

SORI Artists Online Reservation: www.kccla.org

For more Info: [email protected] or 323-936-7141 Kelly Che

The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles (KCCLA) and SORI Artists will present a special performance, ADG7(Ak Dan Gwang Chil), on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Wilshire Ebell Theatre. (4401 W 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005). Tickets are free but reservation is required.

ADG7 made their US debut in January 2020, followed by their California debut virtually in 2020 Summer at Skirball Stage, an online concert series at the Skirball Cultural Center. After several postponements due to COVID-19, this concert will be their very first return to the US since the pandemic, performing in-person live on stage. At this free concert in LA, ADG7 will perform new songs from their latest second album "Such is Life" and other hits from their first album including "Young Jeong Geo Ri," "Eulssa," "Whatever," "Hello, Lonely," "Hee Hee" and more.

ADG7's US tour will start in Los Angeles, California followed by Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.

About The Band

With one foot in the world of tradition and another in glitzy upbeat pop, ADG7 is a multi-award-winning group featuring three powerhouse female folk singers and a rich repertoire inspired by Korea's sacred, shamanic ritual music (gut) and beloved folk songs (Minyo) of Hwanghae Province in the northern reaches of the peninsula. Their powerful performances engage and immerse like no other, presenting the spiritual blessings and positive energy of traditional music in a thoroughly modern and often comical style.

The group's recognitions include Best Group at the 2018 KBS Korean Traditional Music Awards and the Sori Frontier Award at the 2017 Jeonju International Sori Festival, plus recent performances at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2019 and globalFEST 2020 as an official artists and upcoming shows as a grantee of Mid Atlantic Tours' 2020-2021 touring roster.

Please click here for tickets.

If you have any questions, please contact here or please call KCCLA at 323-936-7141.

Contact

Kelly Che

[email protected]

323-936-7141

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center