AdGreetz Announces Partnership with TikTok

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdGreetz, the industry's leading video personalization platform, today announced a partnership with TikTok, the social-networking service that is currently the most downloaded app in the world. The relationship extends TikTok's platform capabilities significantly, enabling advertisers globally to more-effectively communicate with users by producing, deploying and optimizing relevant, hyper-personalized content and messaging delivered in real time.

"The world around us is changing daily and our societal needs are evolving on a constant basis," said Lorry Destainville, Marketing Partnerships Director at TikTok. "It is our responsibility at TikTok to meet those needs the best we can. As we introduced marketing capabilities via the platform, partnering with AdGreetz made perfect sense. Their personalization platform has proven to be one of the most effective tools for advertisers to communicate specific messaging tailored to individual users in a scalable manner."

"AdGreetz is excited to be joining forces with TikTok and empowering their advertisers to revolutionize the way they converse with customers going from one-size-fits-all generic ads to thousands (or even millions) of smart, data-driven, relevant, hyper-personalized messages that resonate with each individual recipient." said Eric Frankel, CEO/Founder at AdGreetz.

The first brand to implement hyper-personalization on TikTok is Prudential plc, who utilized this capability to launch their new health app Pulse. Prudential deployed 1,362 video creatives to the app's key age demographic (18-44 years) -- squarely aligned with TikTok's core users. The Pulse campaign personalization included location, gender, time of day and differing video messages that highlighted unique features and benefits of the app.

About TikTok:

TikTok is the world's leading destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge and moments that matter in everyday life. TikTok empowers everyone to be a creator directly from their smartphones, and is committed to building a community by encouraging users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos. TikTok has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. TikTok is available worldwide for iOS and Android. Visit tiktok.com.

About AdGreetz:

AdGreetz empowers advertisers to easily build stronger relationships with customers and increase engagement 5X-7X and activation 2X-3X by producing and deploying thousands (or millions) of smart, hyper-personalized, data-driven, relevant, video and display ads and messages (versus a generic, much less-activating version) on 23 channels, optimized by AI/machine learning in real time. AdGreetz is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, London, Paris and Bangalore. Visit adgreetz.com

