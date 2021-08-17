ADHD Online Partners with Michigan Rise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADHD Online, a leader in telehealth diagnosis and treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), announced a strategic partnership with Michigan Rise and its sister subsidiary Spartan Innovations. The partnership will enable ADHD Online to expand its telehealth platform and scale for commercialization into new markets.

Michigan Rise welcomes ADHD Online to its growing portfolio of healthcare-focused startups with an investment in ADHD Online's Series A financing which was led by Grand Angels. In addition to the financial investment from Michigan Rise, the partnership gives ADHD Online access to further resources, networks, and support with the help of Spartan Innovations. With assistance from Spartan Innovations, ADHD Online aims to grow its services to include diagnosis of other behavioral health issues, such as anxiety and depression, while continuing to build its network throughout the country.

"ADHD Online is led by a well-balanced team of clinical experts and entrepreneurial leaders. Together, this winning combination provides a positive, disruptive solution in an underdiagnosed and high-need arena," said Jeff Wesley, executive director at Michigan Rise, Red Cedar Ventures and Spartan Innovations. "The technology and positive impact that ADHD Online will have on the ADHD community is immeasurable. Through collaboration with Spartan Innovations, ADHD Online will have access to a large team of Entrepreneurs in Residence who are subject matter experts in health sciences. Between Michigan Rise and Spartan Innovations, we bring resources and expertise that are complementary to ADHD Online including access to talent, medical partners, investment network, and dedicated programming to help startups."

ADHD is among the most common neurodevelopmental disorders found in children, affecting 6.1 million children between 2 and 17 years old. The company, founded in 2018, has attracted talent, private investment dollars, and collaboration with Michigan's premier health stakeholders.

"We are honored to serve the ADHD community and provide a timely and accessible diagnosis solution," said Zachariah Booker, CEO and co-founder of ADHD Online. "The partnership with Michigan Rise and Spartan Innovations provides our team with the financial means and a vast array of resources to scale our organization and expand our telehealth solutions."

ADHD Online currently offers ADHD diagnosis in all 50 states and provides medication management in 17, with more states to be announced later this year.

About ADHD Online

Started in 2018 with the mission that everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessment regardless of who and what they are. Founders Zach Booker and Randall Duthler, MD, started the company with the hope of bringing access to anyone who needed it without the high cost. To learn more about ADHD Online's assessment and care program, visit https://adhdonline.com/.

About Michigan Rise

Michigan Rise is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Michigan State University Foundation. Founded in 2020, Michigan Rise invests in early-stage high tech businesses located in Michigan. For more information on Michigan Rise visit www.michiganrise.com

