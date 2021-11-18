Adhera Health Announces Digital Therapeutics Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhera Health®, a Precision Digital Therapeutics™ company, announced today the formation of a new digital therapeutics advisory board. The board will provide feedback on Adhera Health's Explainable Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) offerings and strategies to help the company improve people and patients' self-management and adherence to healthier lifestyles.

The board members are:

Professor José A. Pagán, PhD , Professor and Chair of the Board of Directors of NYC Health+ Hospitals

, Professor and Chair of the Board of Directors of NYC Health+ Hospitals Dr. Pablo Villoslada Adjunct Professor in the Clinical & Translational Neurosciences Incubator Department at Stanford University

Adjunct Professor in the Clinical & Translational Neurosciences Incubator Department at Rosa Baños, Ph.D. , Professor of Psychopathology at the Department of Personality, Evaluation and Psychological Treatments at the Polibienestar Research Institute of the University of Valencia

, Professor of Psychopathology at the Department of Personality, Evaluation and Psychological Treatments at the Polibienestar Research Institute of the University of Dr. Francisco Zambrana , MD , a clinician at the Oncology Service of the Infanta Sofía University Hospital in Madrid, Spain

, a clinician at the Oncology Service of the Infanta Sofía University Hospital in Charity Rumery , General Manager of the Americas region at HERE Technologies

General Manager of the Americas region at HERE Technologies Rocio Esteve , Co-Founder of the California Spain Chamber of Commerce.

"It's an honor to be part of this amazing lineup of digital therapeutics experts. We share a vision to support people living with chronic conditions and personalize the therapeutic approach to their changing health journey," said José A. Pagán. "As pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations and patients navigate the growing digital health landscape, this board will bring to Adhera Health the crucial perspective of medical practitioners and researchers, healthcare business leadership and technology experts. We plan to bring valuable insights to Adhera Health as they develop AI-based behavioral change interventions, partner with medical researchers and provide people living with chronic conditions the best evidenced-based research to improve their health and overall happiness."

"I am beyond excited to work with our new digital therapeutics advisory board, who will provide invaluable insights on how Adhera Health can support people and patients in their evolving health journey," said Ricardo C. Berrios, Founder and CEO of Adhera Health. "The Advisory Board will help guide the ongoing development of our Adhera Health platform, which uses real world evidence and Explainable AI for precision digital therapeutics. It's another step to upholding our mission of serving people and patients with digital and human solutions for good."

About the digital therapeutics advisory board

José A. Pagán, PhD, is a Professor and Chair of the Department of Public Health Policy and Management in the College of Global Public Health at New York University. He is also Adjunct Senior Fellow of the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania and Chair of the National Advisory Committee of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's Health Policy Research Scholars. Pagán is a health economist who has led research, implementation and evaluation of projects on the redesign of health care delivery and payment systems. His focus is in population health management, health care payment and delivery system reform, and the social determinants of health. He is currently a member of the Committee on Systems Approaches to Improve Patient Care by Supporting Clinician Well-Being at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. He also has served on the Board of Directors of the Interdisciplinary Association for Population Health Science and the American Society of Health Economists.

Pablo Villoslada, M.D is an Adjunct Professor in the Psych/Major Laboratories and Clinical & Translational Neurosciences Incubator Department at Stanford University. He has been active in Neuroscience and brain diseases research for more than 20 years, contributing to the application of systems biology to neurological diseases, development of new therapies or biomarkers for Multiple Sclerosis and neurodegenerative diseases, and developing new neuroimaging technologies for monitoring brain diseases. He has published more than 170 scientific articles in journals in the field of neurology and has been granted 9 patents in biomarkers and new therapies for brain diseases.

Rosa Baños, Ph.D., is a Professor of Psychopathology at the Department of Personality, Evaluation and Psychological Treatments at the Polibienestar Research Institute of the University of Valencia and head of the LabPsiTec-Valencia research group. Her research has focused on the field of mental health, seeking to study the description and understanding of mental disorders, and the development of effective and efficient treatments. In recent years her research activity has focused on the study and application of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in the promotion of mental health, healthy lifestyles, quality of life and well-being, as well as the development and validation of impactful, efficient and cost-effective psychological intervention programs.

Francisco Zambrana Tébar, MD, is a clinician at the Oncology Service of the Infanta Sofía University Hospital in Madrid, Spain, with previous experience as a Medical Oncologist at the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. His research area is focused on lung cancer and immunotherapy genitourinary cancer.

Charity Rumery is General Manager of the Americas region at HERE Technologies, a location and technology platform. Charity has extensive experience leading customer-centric strategies and a deep understanding of technology. Charity has also spent several years providing technologically advanced solutions to the healthcare industry for both the improvement of patient experience as well as operational efficiencies.

Rocio Esteve is Co-Founder of the California Spain Chamber of Commerce and spent several years as an information technology executive in the Insurance Industry where she led transformational projects for the company (AXA / Wintherthur). She also worked at Accenture as a consultant implementing IT solutions in relevant industries to Adhera Health's focus. She graduated with an Electrical Engineer degree from UPV (Spain) and holds an MBA from ESADE

About Adhera Health

Adhera Health is a Palo Alto, California based company leveraging forefront research in behavioral science combined with an advanced personalization technology platform to create digital and human solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to achieve long lasting positive personal health outcomes, both physical and mental. Adhera Health's solutions are based in real world evidence that has been validated in peer-reviewed scientific journals and are implemented in multiple global customers, including Fortune 500 and small and medium sized health systems.

