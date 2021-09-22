Adhera Health Appoints Industry Leader to Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhera Health, a Precision Digital Therapeutics™ company, announced today that it has appointed senior business executive Charity Rumery to its Advisory Board.

"Living with chronic conditions in the COVID era is not easy. More than ever, Adhera Health is committed to supporting people living with chronic conditions in a fully personalized way, adjusting our therapeutic approach to their changing health journey across conditions. Charity's invaluable experience in the healthcare and patient care technology sector driven by a customer-centric approach, becomes the ideal intersection of the two fundamental components of our mission: providing digital and human solutions for good," stated Ricardo C. Berrios, Founder and CEO of Adhera Health.

"I am confident we'll be able to address patients' needs and experiences in a more scalable manner and make a larger impact on people's health condition and lifestyle," added Ricardo C. Berrios.

"I am thrilled to be contributing to Adhera Health' vision during such an important time," said Charity. "Adhera Health is well-positioned to leverage the Adhera Platform, a human-centric solution, to help people living with chronic conditions to stay engaged in their health and adhere to healthier lifestyles. I see a huge opportunity for the Adhera Platform within the US to become an indispensable component towards patient empowerment, and I look forward to being part of supporting our members throughout their journey."

Charity is currently the General Manager of the Americas region at HERE Technologies. There since January 2018, she has more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector with deep industry expertise in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Internet of Things (IoT). Charity has also spent several years providing technologically advanced solutions to the healthcare industry for both the improvement of patient experience as well as operational efficiencies.

Adhera Health is a Palo Alto, California based company leveraging forefront research in behavioral science combined with an advanced personalization technology platform to create digital and human solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to achieve long lasting positive personal health outcomes, both physical and mental. Adhera Health's solutions are based in real world evidence that has been validated in peer-reviewed scientific journals and are implemented in multiple global customers, including Fortune 500 and small and medium sized health systems.

