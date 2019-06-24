AdhereHealth And Papa Partner to Tackle Barriers of Care

"We could not be more excited about this partnership as it extends the Adhere platform's reach into the home with Papa assisting those most in need of personal support," said Jason Z. Rose, AdhereHealth CEO. "Our analytics and clinical workflows will help direct Papa Pals to address a myriad of SDOH issues our consumers face, such as transportation to doctor appointments and local pharmacies, grocery shopping, housing chores, and other senior services."

In 2018, CMS announced a new policy allowing Medicare Advantage and Part D health plans to pay for SDOH services as a medical expense for seniors with chronic diseases. Now AdhereHealth can deploy "Papa Pals" to consumers at risk for poor health outcomes for face-to-face support. Most Papa Pals are college students majoring in nursing, social work, or hospitality that desire to improve consumer quality of life.

Andrew Parker, founder and CEO of Papa, shared, "We have realized that social determinants of health in America is an increasing factor in medical non-compliance." He continued, "Collaborating with AdhereHealth will allow Papa's team of personal companions to make an intergenerational impact on the most vulnerable in our society, providing them the freedom to age in place while having an advocate at their side to aid them in the journey through health care."

Graduating from Silicon Valley's prestigious Y Combinator accelerator program, Papa works with large Medicaid and Medicare clients who have embraced companion health for their members. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses the healthy days metric to measure consumer quality of life. This partnership is immediately available to over 20 million American's covered by Medicare Advantage plans, plans interested can visit www.adherehealth.com/papa.

AdhereHealth is a healthcare technology solutions leader supporting health plans, self-insured employers and other risk-bearing entities for medication adherence insights and improved healthcare outcomes. The company's Adhere™ platform touches nearly 10 million consumers through advanced technologies, at-risk engagement services and home-delivered pharmacy. The integrated set of solutions address an estimated $300 billion of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. The company is headquartered in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, please visit www.adherehealth.com.

Based in Miami, Florida, Papa, Inc. is the first and only end to end companionship platform targeting seniors that allows the member to self-direct the experience, while gathering helpful information to improve the members interaction with their insurer. Through the "Grandkids On-Demand" product line, Medicare, Medicaid and Duals members receive access to college enrolled students for companionship, light house work and transportation. Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, notable seed investor will guide the company through Series A funding. Please visit www.joinpapa.com.

