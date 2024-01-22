AdhereHealth Announces New Executive Chairman of the Board, Enhancing its Mission to Resolve Adherence Gaps and Drive Value-Based Performance in Managed Care

The company welcomes a new Executive Board Chairman and looks forward to continued success in its data-driven adherence solutions for the managed care industry.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, announced today that industry expert James "Jim" Bradley has joined the company as Executive Chairman of the Board. With this leadership update, AdhereHealth is poised to continue its successful progression as a leading data-driven patient and provider engagement solution for the managed care space.

Bringing decades of executive leadership experience and healthcare industry insight to the company's foundational governance, Mr. Bradley has frequently chaired early to intermediate–stage healthcare companies and helped facilitate significant growth within them.

In addition to AdhereHealth, Mr. Bradley currently sits on the Board at IcarioHealth, a wellness engagement and rewards company based in the Twin Cities; Equiscript, providing pharmacy management services to providers and patients and based in Charleston; and VyncaCare, a provider of supportive and complex care for patients with advanced illness on behalf of PCPs and specialists, based in San Francisco. He has previously worked in executive management for leading healthcare brands, such as United Healthcare and Surescripts, plus chaired numerous healthcare-focused companies and helped position them for growth and advancement.

"The Medicare market is facing ever-increasing pressure to reach and maintain a 4-Star Rating, and remain competitive," stated Mr. Bradley. "A trusted partner, such as AdhereHealth, that provides a unique, data-driven solution to resolving SDOH barriers and driving improved medication adherence is a powerful ally in the managed care market. These are the challenges that often impede performance on government-sponsored programs like the CMS Star Ratings, and I look forward to continuing AdhereHealth's mission to drive performance improvement and provide value to health plans and other value-based entities."

"We are pleased and extremely fortunate to have gained James Bradley as a Board Chair," stated Glenn Wirick, Chief Commercial Officer, and member of the Office of the President at AdhereHealth. "His extensive experience within the healthcare industry, with information technology and with entities directly related to value-based performance in managed care can only serve to further strengthen the products and services we're proud to provide our clients."

