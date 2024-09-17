AdhereHealth Appoints Dr. Chandra Osborn as Chief Behavioral Officer to Elevate Patient Engagement and Outcomes

The company has established a new C-Suite role and welcomes Chandra Osborn, PhD, MPH, to the Executive Management team.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth, a leader in healthcare technology specializing in medication adherence and health outcomes, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Chandra Osborn as its Chief Behavioral Officer. This new C-Suite role is designed to amplify AdhereHealth's commitment to improving patient engagement and driving superior health outcomes through cutting-edge, evidence-based solutions.

Dr. Osborn, a distinguished health psychologist, behavioral scientist and accomplished business leader, brings a wealth of expertise and a remarkable track record to AdhereHealth. With over 180 scientific publications and pioneering research that has reshaped approaches to communicating health information, improving medication adherence and advancing health equity, Dr. Osborn offers unparalleled insight. Her innovative work in developing personalized digital health solutions has led to significant advancements, enhancing patient engagement and health outcomes while boosting business performance. Known for her exceptional ability to mentor and inspire teams, Dr. Osborn is well-positioned to drive continuous growth and success at AdhereHealth, advancing its mission to transform healthcare with innovative approaches.

Previously, Dr. Osborn made significant strides as an NIH-funded scientist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and held executive roles at One Drop and Lirio, where she advanced digital health solutions to improve consumer engagement, health behaviors, health outcomes and health equity. More recently, she has provided strategic guidance to global wellness and care management companies and served as an expert advisor for key portfolio companies at Redesign Health and New Enterprise Ventures.

"Joining AdhereHealth is an incredible opportunity to integrate behavioral science with the company's sophisticated analytics and clinical capabilities," said Dr. Osborn. "This synergy will significantly enhance member engagement, improve adherence and drive superior health outcomes. By leveraging proven methods, we can achieve rapid, impactful results and support health plans in meeting their goals."

Kempton Presley, Chief Strategy Officer at AdhereHealth, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition: "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Osborn to our leadership team. Her expertise will be instrumental in continuing to advance the solutions we offer our clients and their members."

Patrick McNulty, Chief Financial Officer, added, "Dr. Osborn's appointment underscores our commitment to a customer-centric approach and further strengthens our capability to deliver outstanding solutions. We look forward to the innovation and leadership she will bring to AdhereHealth."

To learn more about AdhereHealth's adherence solutions that help managed care plans and other entities drive improvements in health outcomes, Star Ratings and ROI, visit www.adherehealth.com.

About AdhereHealth

AdhereHealth delivers purpose-built, innovative technology solutions to improve quality of care, medication adherence and reduced cost outcomes—all with an emphasis on overcoming social determinants of health (SDOH) and improving patient experience. The company's combination of predictive analytics, intelligent clinical workflow software and proactive telepharmacy outreach performed by a nationwide team of licensed clinicians addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. Today, the Adhere Platform™ touches tens of millions of patients across more than one hundred health plans, self-insured employers and other risk-bearing entities. Learn more at www.adherehealth.com

