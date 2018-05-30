Adhesion Barrier Market by Product, Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2023

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesion barrier market is projected to reach to USD 806.4 million by 2023 from estimated USD 570.7 million in 2018. Factors such as rising geriatric population, increase in the volume of surgeries and sports related-injuries, and increasing awarness about the medical implications of adhesion are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. However, reluctance among surgeons towards the usgage of adhesion barriers and the stringent regulations resulting in limited technological innovations may challenge market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



The hyaluronic acid segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on the type, the synthetic adhesion barrier market is further classified into hyaluronic acid, regenerated cellulose, polyethylene glycol (PEG), and other synthetic adhesion barriers (such as combination products of polyethylene oxide and carboxymethylcellulose, icodextrin, silicone rubber, expanded polytetrafluorethylene (ePTFE) membrane, and hydrogel).The hyaluronic acid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in this market is driven by the growing preference for hyaluronic acid-based adhesion barriers among surgeons.



The gel formulation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of formulations, the adhesion barrier market is segmented into film, liquid, and gel formulations.During the forecast period, the gel formulations segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



Growth in this segment is due to the growth in the demand and preference for gel-form adhesion barriers among end users.



The neurological surgeries segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on applications, the adhesion barriers market is segmented into gynecological surgeries, general/abdominal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, neurological surgeries, reconstructive surgeries, urological surgeries, and other surgeries (such as ear, nose, throat, and burn surgeries).The neurological surgeries segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing focus of players on developing adhesion barrier gels for neurological surgeries.



Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018 to 2023). The region's large geriatric population, large patient population, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, and epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases are driving the growth of this market.



Break of primary participants from supply side was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–42%, Tier 2–35% and Tier 3–23%

• By Designation – C Level–28%, Director Level–35%, Others–37%

• By Region – North America–35%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–19%, Latin America- 11%, Middle East and Africa–10%



Break of primary participants from demand side was as mentioned below:

• By Type of Facility–Hospitals and Surgery Centers–75%, and Academic & Research Institutes–25%

• By Designation – General & Specialty Surgeons –45%, Hospital & Surgical Centers' Managers–20%, Hospital Directors & VPs–10%, and Others -25%

• By Region – North America–40%, Europe–35%, Asia Pacific–10%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East and Africa–5%



Some of the major market players in the adhesion barrier market are Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (US), Sanofi (France), Baxter International (US), C.R. Bard (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Atrium Medical Corporation (US), FzioMed (US), MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland), Innocoll Holdings (Ireland), Betatech Medical (Turkey), SyntheMed (US), Aziyo Biologics (US), Biom'up (France), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and BMI Korea Co. (South Korea).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the adhesion barrier market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, formulation, application, and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix and product pipeline analysis of adhesion barriers available in the market and are under one of the clinical trial phases respectively.



The report also provides competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global adhesion barrier market. The report analyzes this market by product, formulation, application, and region.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global adhesion barrier market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, formulation, application, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global adhesion barrier market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global adhesion barrier market



