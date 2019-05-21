Adhesion Wealth™ Enhances Integrated Platform Tools, Further Strengthening Connections Between Advisors & Managers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhesion Wealth™(Adhesion), a Vestmark company, continues to expand its innovative suite of tools to connect advisors and asset managers. The firm has recently completed the roll-out of Adhesion Manager Communities, an enhanced set of capabilities providing both registered investment advisors (RIAs) and asset managers with intuitive analytics, communication, and marketing capabilities to allow the two communities to foster stronger connections.

"Our unified platform is designed to help advisors and managers do what they do better and faster, in order to improve outcomes for themselves and the investors they serve," said Barrett Ayers, President of Adhesion Wealth. "The latest updates to our platform can bring advisors and managers closer together—fostering actionable insights which make it easier to tailor and deliver sophisticated investment solutions."

Adhesion Wealth's Manager Communities dashboard provides RIAs with innovations for:

Managers of Interest: Adhesion Wealth provides advisors with a product comparison dashboard to help analyze and identify opportunities to utilize model portfolios in lieu of higher-cost products. Model portfolios often have lower all-in costs than many of their traditional packaged product counterparts. Advisors can utilize the dashboard to identify lower-cost opportunities that have similar investment objectives and attributes.

Adhesion Wealth provides advisors with a product comparison dashboard to help analyze and identify opportunities to utilize model portfolios in lieu of higher-cost products. Model portfolios often have lower all-in costs than many of their traditional packaged product counterparts. Advisors can utilize the dashboard to identify lower-cost opportunities that have similar investment objectives and attributes. Communication: Advisors can communicate directly with managers or send blind requests for proposals (RFPs) expressing preferred model criteria to multiple managers through the Adhesion Wealth platform.

Advisors can communicate directly with managers or send blind requests for proposals (RFPs) expressing preferred model criteria to multiple managers through the Adhesion Wealth platform. Due Diligence: The dashboard increases visibility for manager research, including the latest contributed media content, whitepapers, and marketing materials published in the Adhesion eXchange. The dashboard highlights news articles about managers and their products alongside Adhesion's weekly manager spotlight webinar, which provides advisors with insight into a manager's investing philosophy and tactics.

Adhesion Wealth has also introduced new features in its dashboard for managers to enable them to foster stronger connections with advisors and grow their businesses, such as:

Product Insight: Managers can utilize their Adhesion Wealth dashboard to track asset flow growth, wholesaler performance, and model trend data. Managers can also monitor advisor usage for each model and sleeve through proposals generated for both clients and prospects.

Managers can utilize their Adhesion Wealth dashboard to track asset flow growth, wholesaler performance, and model trend data. Managers can also monitor advisor usage for each model and sleeve through proposals generated for both clients and prospects. Marketing Intelligence: Adhesion Wealth provides click data for managers to understand which products and marketing materials have made the greatest impact. Weekly manager spotlight webinars offer managers the ability to present their investing philosophy and tactics to the Adhesion Wealth network.

Adhesion Wealth provides click data for managers to understand which products and marketing materials have made the greatest impact. Weekly manager spotlight webinars offer managers the ability to present their investing philosophy and tactics to the Adhesion Wealth network. Communication Portal: Managers are able to communicate and receive RFPs from Adhesion Wealth network firms and can respond directly through the Adhesion Wealth platform.

To learn more about the enhancements to the Adhesion Wealth platform, please visit: http://www.adhesionwealth.com/integrated-solution/index.shtml

About Adhesion Wealth:

Adhesion Wealth™ enables advisors to easily provide separately managed account (SMA) and unified managed account (UMA) portfolios to investors. The Adhesion Wealth UMA/SMA chassis empowers advisors to bring highly-scalable, flexible, and customized wealth management solutions designed to enable them to deliver better investor outcomes.

Adhesion Wealth™ is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vestmark, Inc. Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software as a service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. For more information, call (888) 295-8351 or visit www.adhesionwealth.com.

About Vestmark:

Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software as a service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. Financial institutions and advisors use Vestmark's dynamic suite of portfolio and practice management tools and services to build customized solutions that meet their business needs and help to improve outcomes for clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered outside of Boston, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected players across the wealth management industry. More than $1.3 trillion in assets and 4 million accounts are currently managed on the VestmarkONE platform. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

Media Inquiries:

JConnelly for Adhesion Wealth/Vestmark

Laura Simpson

(973) 850-7319

lsimpson@jconnelly.com

SOURCE Adhesion Wealth

Related Links

http://www.adhesionwealth.com

